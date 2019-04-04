DDA promotes Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 in the Caribbean

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has taken its marketing campaign for the 10th Edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival to the Caribbean region.

Marketing Executive at the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Samantha Letang said the event, which is carded for May 3-5 at the Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth, is being promoted in four neighbouring islands.

She spoke at a press conference at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

“We have the main stage event which is on May 5th, but we also have already confirmed 10 fringe events which will be starting from the 27th April leading up to the 4th of May,” Letang said. “So these activities along with the main stage events are being promoted within the Caribbean region and the French West Indies, primarily to our neighbours in St Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, St Maarten.”

According to Letang, the DDA, in collaboration with PAYS (Portsmouth Association of Yacht Security and Services), is providing specials in order to capture a part of the large yachting sector in St. Maarten and Antigua.

She said PAYS will be providing free security and 50 percent off on water for all yachts that will be coming in to the Cabrits for the event.

Letang noted that promotional activities for the event include a number of radio programs with the partners in St Lucia, Antigua and St. Maarten as well as “a lot of Facebook and interactive advertising that is being done, that is getting to the public.”

She explained that a lot of St Lucians did not know about Jazz ‘n Creole and they are mistaking it for Creole Festival.

“One person actually told me they thought that we had changed the dates of the World Creole Music Festival and I had to go into explaining,” Letang said.

Meantime, Letang said the DDA is looking into finalizing partnership deals with L’ Express des Isles and Val Ferry to bring persons in for the weekend, “maybe even for the day.”

“We are quite excited about that with our promotions within the French West Indies, within the malls, within the French radio stations we have some campaigns running with RCI in Guadeloupe for the destinations and having winners come down to experience,” she remarked.

She said a number of press persons will also be on island who will not only be covering the event itself but covering destination Dominica.

“So we get a comprehensive view of the island during the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival,” Letang explained.

She encouraged the public to participate in the event and to wear something white with a splash of colour to this year’s event.

The line-up for Jazz ‘n Creole this year includes Dominican acts MEL and the Smith Brothers, and pannist from Trinidad and Tobago, Johann Chuckaree.