DEAR BELLA: All of a sudden, my sister gets a lot of money – I’m worriedDominica News Online - Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 1:08 PM
Bella,
I am worried about my sister. I know she works in a small supermarket between Goodwill and Roseau and her income is 400 every week.
I know this because she told me. We are living together. We rent a two-bedroom house together and over the past four months, I have been seeing her with a lot of money.
She furnished the living room with flat screen and the house turned from being normal to posh in just a matter of months.
I asked her where she gets all that money and her answer would be “all shall eat”.
Our parents raised us up with the old adage “by the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread”.
I know we have struggled as children and we continue to struggle because Dominica isn’t easy but we make ends meet and we work hard.
Nowadays, my sister is the one paying the rent in full, stocking up the cupboards and living lavishly.
I am worried that the money is not clean.
Worried Sister
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Hello Worried Sister,
If you claim that you and your sister are very close then before coming here you should have voiced your concern to her.
Asking her “where she gets all that money” isn’t the question really.
You should sit with your sister and let her know what your concerns are and why you are worried.
If you live with her, what happens around you is your concern as well.
Have a problem? Write to Dear Bella at news@dominicanewsonline.com. Dear Bella is published every Monday. All letters are subject to editing and the editor has the right to not publish an article if it does not meet the company’s editorial standards. Also, the advice given is not necessarily expert advice and is basically an opinion, therefore we accept no liability that results from giving any opinion. As such we encourage you to seek the advice of a professional counselor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
All m ou ministers of government shall eat
Sister must be dating and giving it up to a DLP minister or a CBI passport seller
Sis, soon you will see security guards/police in the wee hours of the morning patolling in your vicinity that no other man/men are enjoying the fruits of the provider.You think it easy.Everything comes with a price
Aa tell your sister open a company by the name ALL SHALL EAT because i feed up of eatting corn flakes..lol.
Once upon a time the phrase “All shall eat” was coming from the original DLP not today’s neo- DFP infiltrated gang of 5. So either she’s on the Neo-DLP train or she working really ,really hard( wead)or she making bum hahahahahaha no ifs, but or maybe. Who know’s like someone b4 me is suggesting DA’s R.Kelly is mix up there.
Perhaps she has a sugar daddy.
Have faith in your sister if she is doing wrong one day she will get caught pray for her
This one is a sure “story” Somebody looking to bring Blackmore name in that we
All shall eat . lol .. let me go look for this supermarket so i can buy something, most likely something to cook my one pot in .. lol