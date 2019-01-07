Bella,

I am worried about my sister. I know she works in a small supermarket between Goodwill and Roseau and her income is 400 every week.

I know this because she told me. We are living together. We rent a two-bedroom house together and over the past four months, I have been seeing her with a lot of money.

She furnished the living room with flat screen and the house turned from being normal to posh in just a matter of months.

I asked her where she gets all that money and her answer would be “all shall eat”.

Our parents raised us up with the old adage “by the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread”.

I know we have struggled as children and we continue to struggle because Dominica isn’t easy but we make ends meet and we work hard.

Nowadays, my sister is the one paying the rent in full, stocking up the cupboards and living lavishly.

I am worried that the money is not clean.

Worried Sister

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Hello Worried Sister,

If you claim that you and your sister are very close then before coming here you should have voiced your concern to her.

Asking her “where she gets all that money” isn’t the question really.

You should sit with your sister and let her know what your concerns are and why you are worried.

If you live with her, what happens around you is your concern as well.

