I am a 21 year old man and I want to know if I have a problem because I like older women.

Ever since I remember myself I loved women who are much older. 50,54 and up

Currently I am dating a woman who is 52.

Honestly these women are easy to love.

No drama. No hassle. They don’t invade your phone. They don’t ask you where you been. They are fun.

I am not bashing young women but they are a tie up. They jep jep and always need money for hair and makeup and unnecessary stuff.

Older women have their money. They don’t need mine.

Someone told me I’m sick for liking them old and it troubled me.

Do you think I’m sick Bella?

Diagnose Me

Hi Diagnose Me,

I am no doctor but it seems to me you are avoiding being with a younger woman because you don’t want certain responsibilities.

I wouldn’t call it a sickness. Everybody have their preference in who they love and chose to be with.

You are insinuating that you have something to hide when you say “they don’t invade your phone…or ask where you been”.

You like the idea that you can be free to do whatever you like and still be in a solid relationship but that’s not how it works.

Unless you and your partner decide otherwise, a relationship requires commitment, trust and honesty.

Gathering from what you’ve said it seems like a situation of not wanting to commit rather than just being sick about liking older women.

Best Bella