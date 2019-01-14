DEAR BELLA: Do So Never Like SoDominica News Online - Monday, January 14th, 2019 at 9:37 AM
Bella,
I believe in honesty in relationships and I am having an old feeling about my current boyfriend. We have been living together for just two years and all of a sudden, his phone has a password.
If I want to use it when mine run out of credit, he has to unlock it for me. I can’t open his whatsapp. I can’t open his text. Everything is under lock down.
I need to know what’s in that phone that would require my bae to put passwords like that.
My phone is an open book. It’s all over the house. But if he forgets his phone at home, it’s like the man having a heart attack.
He goes to the shower with his phone and sleeps with it under his pillow.
Bella, once I answered because he was in the kitchen and he almost fainted although it was his mom calling.
Something isn’t not normal with that situation and when I ask, he say everybody needs their privacy.
So just to test him, whenever I get a call I would go outside or in the bedroom. I put a lock on my phone too and he blue vex.
Now who is the unfair one? He asked me to remove the pin. I said well we both remove our pins.
The man tells me he is the man of the house and what he says goes and I must be submissive.
So, I am asking you Bella, you think that man have good head?
Two Way Street
Hello Two Way Street,
You are to be submissive to your “husband” and the last time I checked this man was your “boyfriend”.
This is by no means a fair game and I totally understand your frustration.
I believe in relationships people have to put the simple rule at play, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.
Apparently, your lover wants to control how you use your phone and you are not even allowed to answer his.
I say you demand that you both remove pins and stop hiding behind the mobile device and speak to each other about what’s really going on.
Clearly, your boyfriend is hiding something. Taking his phone to the shower is a bit extreme.
Everybody deserves some kind of privacy but his traits are very strange where the mobile phone is concerned.
If you bow to your boyfriend’s demands, then very soon, the cellphone is not the only part of your life he may attempt to control.
Bella
9 Comments
Speaking from experience. No one needs to tell me if my husband cheats. It comes out so clearly. I am one who always trusted my husband and he took advantage of my trust. When I noticed the changes i was forced to get proof by going into his messages and lo and behold it was so. Some men are just too mean. And when they are confronted they get vex. Butt but but allu not easy. Some women do it too. Oh dear. Right now i maintain all man have more than one eh. And this thing will continue till Jesus. Come If you have a spouse and u are faithful to each other pray for each other. I see trouble in that relationship already. This thing will always cause problem
A woman’s intuition is always right, if your gut tells you something is wrong it is. And these days it is the women who mostly go at the married/taken men.
TRUST is another this eh these days…
I will never understand how a man has access to your most private part God gave you but an object he bought is under lock and key. My dear is not a phone you have to lock. You must lock what is more precious than a phone. Everybody needs privacy yes but if you have to go bathroom with a phone and you live with a woman, she should lock her flower. Lets see which one is more important to you. LAdies this is clear indication for you take a hint. Remember men never let go of women even if they are not in love. What they do is give you hints.
im a boyfriend and mine is locked , sometime u women get too nosey and a bit over imaginative . my phone was never locked in the start then my girlfriend started asking weird questions out of the blue and accusing me of sleeping around which i wasn’t, so i gave a sumthing to frustrate her now . she just like u , put lock on her phone thinking it would bother me , no way it did cause im not doing nun and what ever she does , she must no one thing what ever is in the dark will come to light .
Stupessss So why frustrate your woman over things that don’t exist? I am sure you have stuff hiding in that phone from you
My girl Mr piping steady on your head… same issue I had with a woman I had …mamzel phone can never stay unlock.. she have to go outside to answer her phone.. I cannot make a call on it… when I do take stock mamzel have more man than A cemetery. .. any person man or woman that lock they phone and u have no access to it run from that relationship.. your man or woman should not be hidding nothing from you.. marge that
Same thing happened to me too. My boyfriend bathed with his phone. Gets weird when i answer. Once it was a woman he had by Cocorico. I dont know why men cannot just have one woman at a time…woiiii
Well my Dear, some years ago my husband would go to the bathroom with his, sleep with it right next to his head… one day a text came in and I look at it. It was a mistress texting.. As the Chinese would say, “something wong”
Age of technology is wrecking relationships on all fronts.
ooh oh, NO dont unlock yours, let him do it first, he is hiding something, I can relate, my husband did the same thing and locked his phone while mine was an open book even the kids used to use my phone to play games, well when he lock his I did the same thing too, hhhmmm