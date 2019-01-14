Bella,

I believe in honesty in relationships and I am having an old feeling about my current boyfriend. We have been living together for just two years and all of a sudden, his phone has a password.

If I want to use it when mine run out of credit, he has to unlock it for me. I can’t open his whatsapp. I can’t open his text. Everything is under lock down.

I need to know what’s in that phone that would require my bae to put passwords like that.

My phone is an open book. It’s all over the house. But if he forgets his phone at home, it’s like the man having a heart attack.

He goes to the shower with his phone and sleeps with it under his pillow.

Bella, once I answered because he was in the kitchen and he almost fainted although it was his mom calling.

Something isn’t not normal with that situation and when I ask, he say everybody needs their privacy.

So just to test him, whenever I get a call I would go outside or in the bedroom. I put a lock on my phone too and he blue vex.

Now who is the unfair one? He asked me to remove the pin. I said well we both remove our pins.

The man tells me he is the man of the house and what he says goes and I must be submissive.

So, I am asking you Bella, you think that man have good head?

Two Way Street

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Two Way Street,

You are to be submissive to your “husband” and the last time I checked this man was your “boyfriend”.

This is by no means a fair game and I totally understand your frustration.

I believe in relationships people have to put the simple rule at play, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

Apparently, your lover wants to control how you use your phone and you are not even allowed to answer his.

I say you demand that you both remove pins and stop hiding behind the mobile device and speak to each other about what’s really going on.

Clearly, your boyfriend is hiding something. Taking his phone to the shower is a bit extreme.

Everybody deserves some kind of privacy but his traits are very strange where the mobile phone is concerned.

If you bow to your boyfriend’s demands, then very soon, the cellphone is not the only part of your life he may attempt to control.

Bella