Bella,
I have a situation and I don’t know how to get out of it. I want to end two relationships that I have especially now more than ever.
Bella, the thing is, I have two women in my life that I love a lot. They have been nothing but good to me and I don’t want to hurt anyone of them even though they don’t know about each other.
You see, whenever carnival and festivities come around, my back is against the wall.
Apart from having to spend on all the women stuff and the joining of the different bands, I am now 43 and too old for the drama.
Last week I found out that both women joined the same carnival bands both on Monday and Tuesday and Bella I cannot deal with that.
How am I supposed to be in the same band with two women? I just realize I need to get out of that mess.
I just don’t have an excuse to leave because really, they are good, loving, kind, caring women who give me no trouble.
So, because I realize this carnival might be a tie-up and end up with them being hurt, I have to break up with them.
Can you help me with an excuse?
Carnival Woes
Dear Carnival Woes,
This is really not a forum to fake excuses to help people get out of dilemmas they created for themselves. Honesty is the best way to get out of all situations.
If you break up with these women without telling them the real reason, they will forever wonder what they did. In fact, it could have lasting effects on their lives.
If what you really want to do is end the relationships then no one can stop you.
But be honest with them. Give them that, at least.
Bella
You cant;t play the game anymore,well sa,you soft man.
so wait.. man really have two good woman eh… cause padna definitely did not pay for tshirt band for none of them… had he paid he would know to make an excuse for why she should not be jumping in whatever band it is…or he would join two bands and be jumping in both alternately.. they really say woman better at them …. eh…
anyways gf if u bought your own tshirt band admission is your bf…and your coboss in the same band with you…put your fbi hat on…lmao
jump with the two of them
Stupessss just two and you crying?? Clearly you cannot take the fire so get out of the kitchen – this is not for you…. What about I with two sisters in the same spot….Best thing is to slowly get them to vibes lion.
Keep up with this slackness and thy will never get a three sum…. the man weak!!!!
Boy, it seems you can handle what you got, its carnival DUH, do what you do , dance with everyone no one will suspect, when you ready to go home, get your padna to go give you a ride if you have a ride, leave it home dont come with it..Helllooooo
anyway you done sell out yourself,
Boy just go in another band. Am sure you will get a thing there.
padner..man to man real talk…doh loose ure 2 woman for sewo…do ure thing let them woman enjoy themselves in costume band..if u muss go roseau, jump in a next band dread..but best thing is fake a illness and stay home.u come this far doh make sewo mess up ure good thing u have going..both of them seem to have qualities u in love with..give ureself until next carnival to figure it out..keep pimpin pimpin….lol
Man you crazy and stupid. They both in same band this year, you to join a different band an get woman numbah 3. Enjoy yourself, variety is the spice of life.
Give yourself and injury and stay home Keep it going playa’
Is it too late for someone to write a calypso about this fellow?
Bella,
Why give up sweetness ?
Bella said : If you break up with these women without telling them the real reason, they will forever wonder what they did. In fact, it could have lasting effects on their lives.
A few moments of pleasure could be a lifetime treasure .Bella,the lasting effects on their lives.
Carnival Woes Almost forgot,
I love lemonade(well made with crushed ice ) but I do enjoy pineapple too. I drink both of them ,one after the other. Check this out now: If you bring a good babadine or mango juice it going down same way.
That would be 4 Carnival Woes you crying about 2 hahahahahhahah de four of dem de four of dem.
You must be a zaman.
More de merrier boy you not good. I love ur advise anyway! Carnival woes enjoy self while it last. You cannot give up ur sewo bc of a carnival daybar! That kind of Sewo cannot be beaten. stay hard bro!
drink all toutes jei ,juice ,hugo mango barbadine orange, lime, papua what ever juice u getting.
Carnival Woes man you are a joker. Why lose out on the fun ?
Keep them enjoy yourself “de both of them” Sparrow hahahhahaha
Man this is easy go to T&T carnival take one along hahahahahha or find a dougla in T&T let them look in the band for you.
When you return it will be lent. No shopping in lent just for fish which is scarce about this time.Bring some from T&T for both.
Fella let me tell you, dont leave none of your girls carnival is just a season. tell them what is going on. And that you want to remain with both of them and which ever that is not in agreement with your stance let her check her vibes. Automatically you will get rid of one. Problem solve. Bella has nothing on me.
Stay in your bed don’t go to carnival tell the two women the truth and let them get there life you need to go on the Maury show haha
Lol..good for you cheater. Just let them know that they are wonderful women and have not done anything wrong but you on the other hand has been up to no good. Tell them they deserve better than you so you are breaking the relationship
LMAOOOOOOO!!!! U WILL JOIN THE SAME BAND TOO DOE!
pardner you making joke…bella cant help you with this one…go on the JERRY SPRINGER show