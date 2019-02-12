Bella,

I have a situation and I don’t know how to get out of it. I want to end two relationships that I have especially now more than ever.

Bella, the thing is, I have two women in my life that I love a lot. They have been nothing but good to me and I don’t want to hurt anyone of them even though they don’t know about each other.

You see, whenever carnival and festivities come around, my back is against the wall.

Apart from having to spend on all the women stuff and the joining of the different bands, I am now 43 and too old for the drama.

Last week I found out that both women joined the same carnival bands both on Monday and Tuesday and Bella I cannot deal with that.

How am I supposed to be in the same band with two women? I just realize I need to get out of that mess.

I just don’t have an excuse to leave because really, they are good, loving, kind, caring women who give me no trouble.

So, because I realize this carnival might be a tie-up and end up with them being hurt, I have to break up with them.

Can you help me with an excuse?

Carnival Woes

Dear Carnival Woes,

This is really not a forum to fake excuses to help people get out of dilemmas they created for themselves. Honesty is the best way to get out of all situations.

If you break up with these women without telling them the real reason, they will forever wonder what they did. In fact, it could have lasting effects on their lives.

If what you really want to do is end the relationships then no one can stop you.

But be honest with them. Give them that, at least.

Bella