Dear Bella,

I write from the north. I’m struggling with a big deal right now and I really need your help since you seem to give such good advice.

Today I found out my dear son is going to marry a disgusting woman. She is a little bitch, and I get sick every time I see her.

She is cute, laughs at everything and polite. [She] is distracting my son from his familiar responsibilities.

I just want her out of my way.

I hope you can give me some advice.

Thanks, and have a nice week.

Sheila.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Sheila,

It is quite normal to not want to let your son go but you have to, sooner or later.

Your reasons for not liking his fiancé doesn’t prove that she’s a bad person but exposes your weaknesses.

“She is cute, laughs at everything and polite”. That doesn’t seem like a horrible person to me.

I think you should lighten up Sheila and let your son live his life.

You son’s responsibility is to love and honour you and nothing else. What other “familiar responsibility” do you think she is distracting him from?

Sheila, lest you lose your son, embrace his bride to be and be a good mother in law. Not a monster in law.

Best,

Bella