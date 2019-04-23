DEAR BELLA: I’m disgusted with hypocrite Christians

Bella,

I waited after the “religious” holidays to voice my concerns because I wanted to be sure my point is understood.

Bella, most Dominicans are hypocrites. I look at my community for example and I see all of them dress down going to church for the Easter holidays.

Perhaps Easter and Christmas are the only times you see them. I am a church goer and while there, I see a lot of them crying, talking about how Jesus suffered on the cross.

But Bella, when these same criers, clappers, fallers and tremblers go back home they are back to their dirty music, fornication, adultery and especially the bad language.

You hear them curse their children, gossip about others and get drunk at the same time.

I am thinking to myself how can people behave in such a manner and call the name of Jesus.

They use the same mouth to praise God and the same tongue to curse, lie, gossip and commit adultery.

My concern is that, the church leaders are silent about the behavior of members.

Many of them won’t even address the double mindedness when they preach. Perhaps they don’t want to address the matter for fear that the offering baskets will be less.

Sometimes I don’t want to go to church but the bible says there must be fellowship.

Sometimes I want to leave the church in which I am, but based on research that kind of behavior is rampant among all denominations.

Not Amused

Hello Not Amused,

The first thing you should do is never judge another man’s servant. The same bible that you believe so much teaches us that we shouldn’t judge others for we too shall be judged.

It also seems to me you are more focused on what others do inside and outside of the church than you are about anything else.

At the end of this life, we cannot take others to be judged with us, or so I believe. It doesn’t mean however, you cannot pray for those you see may be going down the destructive road.

But first and foremost, make sure you are on the right path.

Best,

Bella