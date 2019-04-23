DEAR BELLA: I’m disgusted with hypocrite Christians

Bella,
I waited after the “religious” holidays to voice my concerns because I wanted to be sure my point is understood.
Bella, most Dominicans are hypocrites. I look at my community for example and I see all of them dress down going to church for the Easter holidays.
Perhaps Easter and Christmas are the only times you see them. I am a church goer and while there, I see a lot of them crying, talking about how Jesus suffered on the cross.
But Bella, when these same criers, clappers, fallers and tremblers go back home they are back to their dirty music, fornication, adultery and especially the bad language.
You hear them curse their children, gossip about others and get drunk at the same time.
I am thinking to myself how can people behave in such a manner and call the name of Jesus.
They use the same mouth to praise God and the same tongue to curse, lie, gossip and commit adultery.
My concern is that, the church leaders are silent about the behavior of members.
Many of them won’t even address the double mindedness when they preach. Perhaps they don’t want to address the matter for fear that the offering baskets will be less.
Sometimes I don’t want to go to church but the bible says there must be fellowship.
Sometimes I want to leave the church in which I am, but based on research that kind of behavior is rampant among all denominations.
Not Amused
Hello Not Amused,
The first thing you should do is never judge another man’s servant. The same bible that you believe so much teaches us that we shouldn’t judge others for we too shall be judged.
It also seems to me you are more focused on what others do inside and outside of the church than you are about anything else.
At the end of this life, we cannot take others to be judged with us, or so I believe. It doesn’t mean however, you cannot pray for those you see may be going down the destructive road.
But first and foremost, make sure you are on the right path.
Best,
Bella
Dear Not Amused
It is not your job to judge anyone, as the one and only judge is Our Merciful God.
“Let he is without sin cast the first stone”.
By the way, have you been hiding under their beds when they have been committing adultery? Hmmm.
You might be a regular church goer, but like me you sure need to pray more fervently.
And that is the main reason why i dont go to church. I not going and play fellowship and brother and sister with these people. Dominicans are wicked people. Everyday you walk up and down town and many of the same women you see in church are the same ones on the roadsides gossiping about their family or their friend. Many of the younger ones just go to play dress up and take selfies before they have to go home and take out the clothes on them. Many of the young men only go to seek the interests of young women. I will pray at my home. i will pray in the presence of my family and genuine friends. But i dont need to dress up and fake smile and handshake these fake people. for my peace of mind i dont. Then they will want to play friend. then ask you a favor, then pry into your personal life. then belittle or bad talk you. I good with you all. thank you and amen.
Thanks Bella for that response.
A personal relationship with God that’s what matters, we all have to face God for ourselves and no one else, not for our children, husbands, friends alike. On that day each to his own. So therefore, not Amused get to know who God is for yourself and pray for others.
Sorry for my typo- what they sow, that’s what they will also reap.
@ not amused. The Bible says in Matthew 13:24-30, let the tares grow with the wheat and at the end he will separate them. Don’t be discouraged by what others do focus on you and getting to the Kingdom of God. Every man has to stand at judgment for himself. What they that so that’s what they will also reap. I understand your frustration. Pray for them and ask God to open their eyes to see. Also, if you are a sister in Christ you have an obligation to talk to them and let them know that the life they are living doesn’t represent Christ and gives Christians a bad name. If they get mad, move on at least you warned them. Keep your eyes focus on how you present yourself, maybe God will use you in the way you live to help them live a Christian life. They are only fooling themselves., no one else. God sees and knows everything. Stay encouraged.
Ok Delices in the US, this is a splendid response. The church leaders speak to the people but it is the actual person who has to have an open heart to have a personal relationship with God for we will all stand before the judgement seat of God and answer for ourselves. So not amused I understand your feeling but do what you can do – pray, exort , encourage, speak truthfully to them about the Christlike lifestyle expected of us. Keep your eyes focused on God and be an exemplary person for others to see the Christ in you. If you allow the distractions for this what they are to deter you from serving, then you will be discouraged, get angry. Not by might, not by power but by the Spirit of the Lord. Do what you have to do (teach, preach the word in and out of season, all the things that we are supposed to do as a Christian – Let your light shine) and let God handle the rest. Do your best.
this is laughable because nobody follows the bible. Humans only pick and choose what they want to follow. secondly Easter isn’t really about Jesus, its about Sumerian fertility goddess Ishtar, was hung naked on a stake, and was subsequently resurrected and ascended from the underworld. her symbols are the Rabbit(bunny) & egg. This Holiday was just changed being about Ishtar and replaced with Jesus, as with most other christian holidays have pagan origins.
Cant help but think of my mother in law when I see this..
Dear Dixie
Have you been imbibing in the Easter wine?