Bella,

Tell me if I’m wrong? My boyfriend for six years has seemingly gotten tired with me and it seems like I matter no more.

We don’t go out. We don’t even watch television together. It’s like we live like brother and sister in the house.

And then there’s a young man, who is much younger than I am. In fact he is my son best friend. And he comes to my house and he has been making subtle moves on me.

To be honest I like the feeling that I am getting. I like the youthfulness, I like the feeling of being looked upon.

He was in the kitchen last week Sunday and he kissed me. I enjoyed every bit of it. And I suspect I want it to go further. I am 56 and he is 24. It’s like I can’t control myself around the person’s child.

What should I do? We are both adults. And he makes me feel good. Wanted. Desirable. I just have a good feeling about it.

I am worried though, about what my son might think or how it may look. But all concerns aside, I would leave my current partner for him.

Young love

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Dear young love,

I don’t believe you love this boy. I believe the lack of attention from your current partner is the real issue.

I also believe that you would jump at the first opportunity from perhaps anyone who can fill that void.

I am not against love whether there’s a huge age difference in age or not. What I am worried about is whether you’re just looking for some kind of comfort and would grab it anyway it comes.

Leave your son’s best friend alone. Talk to your partner instead. Let him know what his lack of attention is doing to you. Try to work things out.

Sometimes when people live with each other for so long they become accustomed and the fire can fade. It is your business to keep the fire burning in your love life.

Dont mess up your life and that of a young man. He should really be dating women his age rather than being entangled in a situation that could turn ugly.

Think of it this way; you are old enough to be his mother.

Bella