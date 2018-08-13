DEAR BELLA: I’m thinking of leaving my partner for my son’s best friendDominica News Online - Monday, August 13th, 2018 at 9:43 AM
Bella,
Tell me if I’m wrong? My boyfriend for six years has seemingly gotten tired with me and it seems like I matter no more.
We don’t go out. We don’t even watch television together. It’s like we live like brother and sister in the house.
And then there’s a young man, who is much younger than I am. In fact he is my son best friend. And he comes to my house and he has been making subtle moves on me.
To be honest I like the feeling that I am getting. I like the youthfulness, I like the feeling of being looked upon.
He was in the kitchen last week Sunday and he kissed me. I enjoyed every bit of it. And I suspect I want it to go further. I am 56 and he is 24. It’s like I can’t control myself around the person’s child.
What should I do? We are both adults. And he makes me feel good. Wanted. Desirable. I just have a good feeling about it.
I am worried though, about what my son might think or how it may look. But all concerns aside, I would leave my current partner for him.
Young love
Dear young love,
I don’t believe you love this boy. I believe the lack of attention from your current partner is the real issue.
I also believe that you would jump at the first opportunity from perhaps anyone who can fill that void.
I am not against love whether there’s a huge age difference in age or not. What I am worried about is whether you’re just looking for some kind of comfort and would grab it anyway it comes.
Leave your son’s best friend alone. Talk to your partner instead. Let him know what his lack of attention is doing to you. Try to work things out.
Sometimes when people live with each other for so long they become accustomed and the fire can fade. It is your business to keep the fire burning in your love life.
Dont mess up your life and that of a young man. He should really be dating women his age rather than being entangled in a situation that could turn ugly.
Think of it this way; you are old enough to be his mother.
Bella
Lady leave that alone. I find the young man is totally disrespectful to come on to you and he is your sons friend. You must have been flirting too. This is going to bring big problems for you leave it alone and check your pardner. It’s not worth it
Lady behave YOURSELF. That is going to cause a lot a lot of problems.i fine this young man is out of place to make moves on his friend mother. Disrespectful. Leave that alone.
Part 2…..As I was saying if you were married both of you would spend time trying to find the problem and making it work. As it is now you waste six good years, younger stronger years for nothing. Don’t jump into any little boy that pass most likely he just want to service an older woman and fulfill a fantasy. I am not saying age difference matters but in this case where he comes to a home of his friends with a mom in a relationship nothing good can be in his mind. Stop it before he puts you on facebook and whatsapp.
Bella message always mixed up. You want to tell the person child what age he should date? This lady here should first analyse what the issue is just like Skerrit and supporters should have done with Ross instead of blaming Mia and turning around to say don’t blame Mia. Anyway I degressed, back to the issue. If its not working out with your partner see what the problem is, if it can be fixed kindly leave the man alone and fix yourself, heal yourself, build your confidence, learn to enjoy your own company before you go seeking attention elsewhere. IF you don’t you may end up in serial relationships, changing partners every time it gets boring. Another thing stop leaving in house with man that you not married to this is a waste of a woman’s time only the man benefits. He gets wifey benefits and still has the option to just get up and leave to marry his choice. Don’t worry with “new age” women, there is no benefit in living in house with man. Part 2 coming…
Here is an idea. Keep your man as your companion and get your groove on with that young man until he is tired of you and he moves on. Trust me, when he has done you a few times his desire for you will also fade.
This is just infatuation playing out.