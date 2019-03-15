Dear Bella,

My in laws hate me for no reason and they are making life uncomfortable for me and my husband.

Firstly, they wasn’t happy when we got married because I am from the ghetto, according to them and he was raised well.

I have two children prior to my marriage and life has been hard for me because yes, I wasn’t raised with much. I was part of a nine member household but I have parents who worked hard to feed us all.

I met this man in church and at first he started by helping me and my two boys with little things we need. He also invited us to his family house during Christmas and they seem to like us.

I now realise they liked the fact that they could make themselves feel better by giving us clothes and food.

Long story short, we fell in love and now they just realise I speak broken English, dress funny and I am nothing compared to him.

We got married without their blessings. It was hard for him because of the way he was raised but he said he wanted to be with me.

Bella, to be honest, in church, they sit far from us; pass us straight and turn up their nose at us.

Everybody whispers and now I am pregnant they make remarks like it’s his money I want.

I love my husband but I am not happy because of what’s going on.

It’s affecting my marriage and my life.

Any advice for me?

Sad wife

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Hello Sad Wife,

Your happiness should never be determined by someone else’s perception of you.

From all I have read, your in-laws are the ones who seem to be unhappy and that’s just too bad for them.

You need to focus on ensuring that your home is happy and you love and respect your husband.

It’s funny that people who claim to know the lord can behave in such manner in his house.

Perhaps they conveniently forgot the part of the Bible that says a man should leave his parents home to be with his wife.

As long as you know your heart is in the right place, leave your in-laws right where they are – in darkness!!

Best,

Bella