Bella,

I think my neighbor is competing with me. Everything that I have she wants. She pretends to be my friend and she comes over to my house regularly. But I notice when she comes, she looks at what I have inside and she buys the same thing.

I don’t know what to call that. My husband says she is probably just patterning me because she respects me and want to be like me but that’s too creepy.

Last week I bought a rug in town. She came and she was so fascinated by it. The woman went and got the same rug.

She would do stuff like that often. I don’t think it’s amusing anymore. Its kind of strange and I want to tell her about it but she will curse me up. I know it for sure because her tongue is very loose.

Maybe I should just leave it alone. Or many I should ask her not to come to my house. It may sound petty but its serious. What do you think I should do?

CreepyStuff

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Creepy Stuff,

It is quite ok to let your neighbor know how you feel. If it is affecting you enough to talk about here, then it means the matter is affecting you.

You are also within your rights to open and close your door to who ever you feel like. So, asking your neighbor to “ease up” on the house warming is also within your rights.

Your neighbor cannot pattern your every move and want everything that you have.

I am not saying this may be so but she may begin to want “other things” than just those that are material.

It is creepy indeed what she’s doing. I say you level the matter with her.

If she doesn’t understand and gives you a tongue lashing, then it may be one of the only ways to have her stop coming to your home on a regular.

Bella