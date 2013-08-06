Dear Bella, Dear Bella,

I am 15 years and I have this boyfirend who is 18 years.. We have been sexually active ??? have been together for 8 months.. I feel tht im in løvë but the problem is that i am constantly lying to him, lying to my parents ??? to my self.I lied to him ??? said that my mother knew bout us ??? that we have her blessings. That was a lie.I lie to my mother every two fridays saying that im going to a friends place wehn im really going to be with him..Honestly, I feel like I’m ruinin my life by lying to both of dem.. I need a ways to come clean about this.

Dear Tired of Lying,

I need to remind you that you are not just lying to your boyfriend but you are setting him up for some jail time. According to the law of Dominica, your boyfriend has been having sex with a minor and he can be charged for this. I need you to think carefully about how much you love this individual and the lies will stop at once.

I am actually going to tell you what to do because of your age and situation: you need to talk to him and let him understand that you haven’t told your parents about him like you told him. I am sure that you withheld telling your parents because you know they would not approve of their 15-year old daughter being in a sexual relationship with an adult. You need to let him understand that although you love him there are other things to focus on now. My child, your age difference is a big factor now, but it will not be in the next five years. If you all really love each other, choose to wait when there will be no need to sneak around. Feelings may change over the time, but the decision that you will be make then will be more mature.

If he does not agree to wait, leave him alone. It will be hard, but it is for your best. He would have probably left later on anyway if he is not willing to wait for you to grow up.

Secondly, if he agrees to wait, tell him that you all have to go to your parents together. Let them know that you are friends and that you want to get to know each other, but with their consent and knowing. They may or may not agree, but make sure that when you see him it is while you are with other friends, or at your parents’ home. Do not try to have personal meetings with each other as that will only lead to you all becoming sexually active again.

Be careful Tired and remember to keep yourself protected if you choose to have sex. You do not want to get AIDS or some STI or even pregnant.

