Acting Administrator for Finance at the Dominica Social Security (DSS) Melissa Etienne-Anatol has revealed that delinquent payment is a major concern and at the end of June, 2018 there was about $5-million in delinquency at the institution.

She was speaking on state-owned Radio DBS recently.

“As of probably June month end, we still have probably about $5-million in delinquency and that is what has been determined. And when I say what has been determined if at the end of the month the employer pays its workers and everything goes on jolly, we may not know about it,” she said. “But when our officers go out, they review their books and they figure out this person has five people working for this month and they paid that amount of money, they can determine what is supposed to be paid to Social Security.”

According to Etienne- Anatol there are employers who pocket contributions that they are supposed to give to the DSS and if the employees don’t come in to question it, the DSS may not know that this amount is out there.

“So delinquency is still a major concern,” she stated.

Meantime, Director at the DSS, Augustus Etienne encouraged employees to inquire whether payments to the DSS are being made by their employers.

“The employees, we encourage them to inquire at our office periodically, visit or make a call, identify themselves with their name and number and help us to check to see on our system whether in fact the contributions payments are being made,” he encouraged. “And if we note when they make the inquiry, that this is true we will take note of it and we will refer it to our compliance department, the field officer so that they can investigate.”

He went on to say that some people wait until they apply for benefit and are told that they cannot receive it because their contributions were not paid

However, Etienne explained that if inquiries are made early, the DSS can take steps to have the contributions paid, “so that when the time comes to apply for benefits, they will not have difficulty accessing those benefits that are due to them.”

He said non-payment of contribution will affect employees’ entitlement to DSS benefits.

“In some cases, if they are not paid at all they (employees) will not be able to access a benefit and in other cases even if they do access a benefit the quanta of a benefit they receive may not be that they should have received had all their contributions paid…,” he noted.