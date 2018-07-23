Delinquency a major concern at DSSDominica News Online - Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 11:53 AM
Acting Administrator for Finance at the Dominica Social Security (DSS) Melissa Etienne-Anatol has revealed that delinquent payment is a major concern and at the end of June, 2018 there was about $5-million in delinquency at the institution.
She was speaking on state-owned Radio DBS recently.
“As of probably June month end, we still have probably about $5-million in delinquency and that is what has been determined. And when I say what has been determined if at the end of the month the employer pays its workers and everything goes on jolly, we may not know about it,” she said. “But when our officers go out, they review their books and they figure out this person has five people working for this month and they paid that amount of money, they can determine what is supposed to be paid to Social Security.”
According to Etienne- Anatol there are employers who pocket contributions that they are supposed to give to the DSS and if the employees don’t come in to question it, the DSS may not know that this amount is out there.
“So delinquency is still a major concern,” she stated.
Meantime, Director at the DSS, Augustus Etienne encouraged employees to inquire whether payments to the DSS are being made by their employers.
“The employees, we encourage them to inquire at our office periodically, visit or make a call, identify themselves with their name and number and help us to check to see on our system whether in fact the contributions payments are being made,” he encouraged. “And if we note when they make the inquiry, that this is true we will take note of it and we will refer it to our compliance department, the field officer so that they can investigate.”
He went on to say that some people wait until they apply for benefit and are told that they cannot receive it because their contributions were not paid
However, Etienne explained that if inquiries are made early, the DSS can take steps to have the contributions paid, “so that when the time comes to apply for benefits, they will not have difficulty accessing those benefits that are due to them.”
He said non-payment of contribution will affect employees’ entitlement to DSS benefits.
“In some cases, if they are not paid at all they (employees) will not be able to access a benefit and in other cases even if they do access a benefit the quanta of a benefit they receive may not be that they should have received had all their contributions paid…,” he noted.
The DSS is puting the responsibility on the victims instead of the employer.
Employers found in breach of contract of not forwarding employees deduction should be fined heaftily and made to pay forward in escrow accounts for their misbehavior.
At no point should an employee from whose paycheck DSS payments was deducted be deprived SS benefits once the individual can prove that their employer made the deduction .
The government should enact strict laws in that regard and enforce them.
I just can’t imagine that SOcial security is placing the earnest on the cmoliyees rather than the perpetrators of the crime. Only in Dominica!
The Social Security deductions per month are mandatory deductions, so I do not see why the employers are withholding employees’ contribution. The government should step in and punish those employers. That practice needs to stop immediately. What happens when these employees retire one day. They will be receiving less than they should have. Social Security is a government insurance for all people who work and contribute monthly to the insurance programme during their working years. These employers should be charged with theft.
I knew that was coming, they have been doing this for years the government need to crack down on the employers, or else social security will no longer be available in the coming years, this is a serious problem.
Dominica is a failed country and has been pushed back 50 years,no change will ever come back,it is gone.