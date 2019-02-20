Former Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas won the passport case brought against him by the Attorney General after Justice Trevose Warde ruled today in his favour.

As a result, Dr. Douglas won’t be barred from taking his seat on the National Assembly, the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer is reporting., .

Attorney General Vincent Byron said he was disappointed in the decision but will respect it.

Byron noted that an appeal may be possible.

Attorney for Dr Douglas Sylvester Anthony said they were confident of victory as the matter never was about law but politics.