Denzil Douglas wins passport case in St. KittsDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 3:53 PM
Former Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas won the passport case brought against him by the Attorney General after Justice Trevose Warde ruled today in his favour.
As a result, Dr. Douglas won’t be barred from taking his seat on the National Assembly, the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer is reporting., .
Attorney General Vincent Byron said he was disappointed in the decision but will respect it.
Byron noted that an appeal may be possible.
Attorney for Dr Douglas Sylvester Anthony said they were confident of victory as the matter never was about law but politics.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Why am I not surprised??
Douglas already received his Judgement from the SKN people. These guys too crooked. Birds of a feather flock together, see who gave him his diplomatic passport..