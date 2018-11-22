Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said that the government will monitor the effects of the weather on Portsmouth following widespread flooding in the second town recently.

He said steps, such as designing and building river defense walls, will be taken to prevent disasters in the future.

“The medium to long term solution to the problem is one we have to look seriously begin to design and build river defense walls on both sides of the river because both sides of the river are being threatened,” he stated this week on Kairi FM.

The Dominica Meteorological Service reported that on Saturday, November 10, four inches of rain pummelled Dominica triggering flooding, landslides and falling rocks across the island.

Authorities said the northern and interior parts of Dominica were more severely affected with Austrie telling state-owned DBS Radio on Monday, November 12, that the entire town of Portsmouth was flooded. He said this happened after the North River, and other rivers in the area, were blocked by debris.

In the aftermath of the flooding, Austrie said that Gabion Baskets were used before along the banks of the North River but they got damaged over time and they are not as effective as they used to be.

“The government is seeking to replace some sort of defense wall,” he explained. “I am not sure yet what the engineers will come up with, it’s an engineering exercise, we are not sure if we will go back to Gabion or we will build solid concrete walls or what methods that will be used.”

He said that engineers from the Public Works Department visited the area and they are now busy designing a river defense wall to protect the people of Portsmouth from the river.

Austrie also said that the government is still accessing the damages done by the heavy rains across Dominica.

“We have some initial figures,” he remarked. “I don’t want to speak to them right now. The rain continues to fall, so I figure that once we finish gathering all the information, all across the country, we will be able to tell the country what is the estimated cost of the damage, which will also include the cost of restoration …”