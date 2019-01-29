General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), Florian Mitchell, says some progress has been made in the drive to remove derelict vehicles from Roseau City Centre.

Mitchell told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview recently, that since the campaign was launched late last year, 200 vehicles have already been removed.

The Ministry of the Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal announced in September 2018, that it was embarking on the drive in collaboration with the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation and encouraged owners of derelict vehicles to contact the Corporation if they neede assistance.

“Based on the survey we had from the environmental health department, we were looking at about 600 vehicles that need to be removed and from our end, we probably removed 200 of those vehicles around the independence season,” Mitchell said. “Although we have made some progress, we still have a long way to go but it is dependent on the public to understand what is that we are trying to achieve and to work with us to achieve it.”

He said they are trying to work with the public and if some people are having any difficulty removing their vehicles, the Solid Waste Management Corporation is providing assistance.

“That is why we are asking the people that have derelict vehicles to come to the environmental health or solid waste office to give us consent to move the vehicle,” he explained.

Mitchell added, “We had a programme from last year around independence season, and it’s still ongoing, that we have been trying to facilitate the public at a minimal cost to them compared to other services that would probably cost you $500 from La Plaine to Roseau. It’s something that the public should capitalize on, seeing that all we ask is you give us consent.”

He said they are facing some challenges in getting some people to cooperate with the campaign.

“Somebody may have a vehicle for the past 20 years and as soon as they give you consent or you try to remove it, they tell you different parts of their vehicle are good but by the definition of the law, it is a derelict vehicle and it needs to be removed,” Mitchell stated. “So people with vehicles ..[that]…may have a salvageable item, we ask them to remove and put it within the confines of their property – not on the side of the road – inside of your garage and at your home and then the shell, we get rid of it,”

He said derelict vehicles may be taking up parking space, especially in communities where there is one road. If those vehicles are removed, Mitchell pointed out, there will be parking space for roadworthy vehicles.

He encouraged owners of derelict vehicles to take advantage of the measures that have been put in place to assist them and not wait for the law to take its course and result in offenders being brought before the court.

“[After] 3 years were going to take you before the court and we do not want to go that way. So, the best thing is to remove it,” he cautioned.

Mitchell also drew attention to the negative effect that derelict vehicles could have on public health.

“We all can understand the implication of having a derelict vehicle in a particular location. That is a concern for health-related issues from rats and mosquitoes. They all lead to transmitting things like Zika, dengue and leptospirosis and we want the public to be mindful of that,” he said.”Once you understand that aspect, to give consent should be easy and to have a clean environment is something we should all aspire to.”

Mitchell encourages the media to spread the message on how derelict vehicles can negatively affect the environment and the need to continue to promote a clean and green Dominica.