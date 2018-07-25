According to information reaching DNO Dermott Southwell, IPO Chairman, and former government Minister has passed. Mr. Southwell was deeply involved in the community while continuously working to develop Dominica.

Among his many commitments, he was also the Chairman of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority, former Deputy Chairman of NBD, Managing Director of J Astaphan & Co Ltd. for many years, devout Methodist and leader of the Bethesda Methodist choir and member of RiverSong choir.

Mr. Southwell has served on the Integrity in Public Office commission since he replaced Julian Johnson in 2016. He was chosen as he fit the criteria of being a high a level executive who served in the public and private sector.

He was the son of Paul Southwell the second premier and first Chief Minister of St. Kitts.