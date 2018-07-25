Dermott Southwell IPO Chairman and community leader has passedDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at 5:35 PM
According to information reaching DNO Dermott Southwell, IPO Chairman, and former government Minister has passed. Mr. Southwell was deeply involved in the community while continuously working to develop Dominica.
Among his many commitments, he was also the Chairman of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority, former Deputy Chairman of NBD, Managing Director of J Astaphan & Co Ltd. for many years, devout Methodist and leader of the Bethesda Methodist choir and member of RiverSong choir.
Mr. Southwell has served on the Integrity in Public Office commission since he replaced Julian Johnson in 2016. He was chosen as he fit the criteria of being a high a level executive who served in the public and private sector.
He was the son of Paul Southwell the second premier and first Chief Minister of St. Kitts.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
So sad to hear of Dermott’s Death…A dedicated Dominican, who served his country well in so many capacities. he was also an excellent choir member in his church.
My sincere condolences to his family.
Another great Dominican takes his flight….
He also served as chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation.
When I entered Parliament in 1990, as a Senator on The UWP Team, then lead by Hon. Edison James, Mr Dermott Southwell was a Senator in the Parliament of Dominica, under the then DFP Govt.
We had some pleasant exchanges across the floor of Parliament.
My deepest condolences to his family.
May His Soul Rest In Peace.
Norris Prevost
Retired MP for Roseau Central.
A dedicated Dominican working for his community, his church and his country. A pioneer of our air services as the first airport manager at Melville Hall, Rotary timber plant, port renovations and much more. Rest in peace padna.
Rest in peace Southie.