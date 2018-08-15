Officials of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) are expressing “delight” after granting what is described as club licenses to 22 clubs.

The licenses were presented on Thursday, 9th August, 2018 to clubs from a wide section of the country, to participate in leagues, competitions and other activities organized under the auspices of the DFA for the period 2018-2019.

According to Secretary of the DFA Alganan Degallerie, “The 22 clubs were successful after they submitted all the relevant requirements for the granting of a license. This means that all the clubs submitted all their four online forms as well as 11 other requirements,” Degallerie said.

He explained that all clubs which were desirous of participating in the league for the 2018-2019 season were given a July 20th deadline to submit all their requirements. “However, this was extended to August 3, 2018 since there was an issue with the DFA’s website. This deadline was further extended to Thursday, 9th August. 2018 so as to accommodate as many clubs as possible…no club was denied a license,” he said.

The successful clubs are:

Premiere Division

Sagicor South East FC Petro Caribe Pointe Michel FC Exodus FC Harlem Sports and Community Club Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC Central Cooperative Credit Union LTD Dublanc FC Wacky Rollers FC Middleham FC Bath Estate FC Bombers FC

Division One

Police Sports Club RC Doctors FC Tarish United FC Delton United FC East Central FC WE United FC Trafalgar FC Kalinago Warriors FC Warner Sports Club LA Starz FC North East FC Calibishie Diasporas FC

The 2018/2019 football season kicks off this weekend in Dublanc and Portsmouth with a number of matches.