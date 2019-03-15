Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the awardees for Mas Domnik 2019.

The winners in various categories are listed below.

Opening of Carnival

National Parade & Official Opening – Best Business Float 

1st Place – Dominica Red Cross

2nd Place – D ’treads Tyres Inc.

3rd Place – Starrin & Sons Co Ltd

 

Flag Wavers

1st Place – National Bank of Dominica (NBD) Flag Wavers

2nd Place – Coulihaut Flag Wavers

 

Carnival Monday Parade

J’ouvert

  • First Lapeau Kabwit – Gutter Lapeau Kabwit
  • Lapeau Kabwit With the Largest Following – Chou Poul
  • Best Creative – Male:  Lenny Maximae  Darroux  

                                      Female:  Belphin         

  • Best Sensay: Ian –Micheal Anthony
  • Best J’ouvert Group: Lumination
  • Longest Lapo Kabwit: Gutter Lapo Kabwit
  • Best J’ouvert Costumed Group: The Gladiators
  • Lapo With The Most Lavway: Newtown Lapo Kabwitt
  • Best Sensay Group: Cedric Philip & Co.
  • Best Street Theatre ( J’ouvert): Jean Bois            

 

Old Mas Parade – Carnival Monday

Best Old Mas Band: Thunder Birds

2nd Place: Castle Bruce Negmawon

3rd Place: Pure Mas with Sass

 

Children’s Float

Best Children Float: Castle Bruce Secondary

2nd Place: Lucia lander

3rd Place: St. Mary’s Primary

 

Children’s Carnival Band

Band of the Year – Primary Schools

1st Place: Convent prep.                                                                         

2nd Place: Balloon Blast

3rd Place: San Sauveur Primary

Children’s King of the Band: Convent Preparatory   

Children’s Queen of the Band: San Sauveur Primary

 

Band of the Year – Secondary Schools

1st Place: Castle Bruce Secondary

2ndPlace:  Convent High School

 

Best T-shirt Band

1st Klubird                                                                        

2nd Triple Kay

3rd Amnesia

 

Carnival Tuesday Parade

Band of the Year- (largest band)

  • Traditional: Old Time Sake
  • Contemporary: Amnesia

 

Most Creative Band- Traditional

1st Thunder birds

2nd Old Time Sake

3rd AfriKulture Stilt Walkers

 

Most Creative Band – Contemporary

1st Hysteria Mas

2nd Amnesia

3rd Pulse Experience  

Adult King of the Band: Hysteria Mas

Adult Queen of the Band: Hysteria Mas

 

The Dominica Festivals Committee, the Carnival Development Committee and the Road Parade Committee wish to thank the Judges and all who participated in the costume parades thus making Carnival 2019 one of the most spectacular and colorful in recent times.

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Dominica Festivals Committee also expresses thanks and appreciation to all Carnival stakeholders who made Dominica’s 2019 Carnival a success.