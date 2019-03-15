The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the awardees for Mas Domnik 2019.

The winners in various categories are listed below.

Opening of Carnival

National Parade & Official Opening – Best Business Float

1st Place – Dominica Red Cross

2nd Place – D ’treads Tyres Inc.

3rd Place – Starrin & Sons Co Ltd

Flag Wavers

1st Place – National Bank of Dominica (NBD) Flag Wavers

2nd Place – Coulihaut Flag Wavers

Carnival Monday Parade

J’ouvert

First Lapeau Kabwit – Gutter Lapeau Kabwit

Lapeau Kabwit With the Largest Following – Chou Poul

Best Creative – Male: Lenny Maximae Darroux

Female: Belphin

Best Sensay: Ian –Micheal Anthony

Best J’ouvert Group: Lumination

Longest Lapo Kabwit: Gutter Lapo Kabwit

Best J’ouvert Costumed Group: The Gladiators

Lapo With The Most Lavway: Newtown Lapo Kabwitt

Best Sensay Group: Cedric Philip & Co.

Best Street Theatre ( J’ouvert): Jean Bois

Old Mas Parade – Carnival Monday

Best Old Mas Band: Thunder Birds

2nd Place: Castle Bruce Negmawon

3rd Place: Pure Mas with Sass

Children’s Float

Best Children Float: Castle Bruce Secondary

2nd Place: Lucia lander

3rd Place: St. Mary’s Primary

Children’s Carnival Band

Band of the Year – Primary Schools

1st Place: Convent prep.

2nd Place: Balloon Blast

3rd Place: San Sauveur Primary

Children’s King of the Band: Convent Preparatory

Children’s Queen of the Band: San Sauveur Primary

Band of the Year – Secondary Schools

1st Place: Castle Bruce Secondary

2ndPlace: Convent High School

Best T-shirt Band

1st Klubird

2nd Triple Kay

3rd Amnesia

Carnival Tuesday Parade

Band of the Year- (largest band)

Traditional: Old Time Sake

Contemporary: Amnesia

Most Creative Band- Traditional

1st Thunder birds

2nd Old Time Sake

3rd AfriKulture Stilt Walkers

Most Creative Band – Contemporary

1st Hysteria Mas

2nd Amnesia

3rd Pulse Experience

Adult King of the Band: Hysteria Mas

Adult Queen of the Band: Hysteria Mas

The Dominica Festivals Committee, the Carnival Development Committee and the Road Parade Committee wish to thank the Judges and all who participated in the costume parades thus making Carnival 2019 one of the most spectacular and colorful in recent times.

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Dominica Festivals Committee also expresses thanks and appreciation to all Carnival stakeholders who made Dominica’s 2019 Carnival a success.