DFC announces winners for Mas Domnik 2019Dominica News Online - Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 10:39 AM
The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the awardees for Mas Domnik 2019.
The winners in various categories are listed below.
Opening of Carnival
National Parade & Official Opening – Best Business Float
1st Place – Dominica Red Cross
2nd Place – D ’treads Tyres Inc.
3rd Place – Starrin & Sons Co Ltd
Flag Wavers
1st Place – National Bank of Dominica (NBD) Flag Wavers
2nd Place – Coulihaut Flag Wavers
Carnival Monday Parade
J’ouvert
- First Lapeau Kabwit – Gutter Lapeau Kabwit
- Lapeau Kabwit With the Largest Following – Chou Poul
- Best Creative – Male: Lenny Maximae Darroux
Female: Belphin
- Best Sensay: Ian –Micheal Anthony
- Best J’ouvert Group: Lumination
- Longest Lapo Kabwit: Gutter Lapo Kabwit
- Best J’ouvert Costumed Group: The Gladiators
- Lapo With The Most Lavway: Newtown Lapo Kabwitt
- Best Sensay Group: Cedric Philip & Co.
- Best Street Theatre ( J’ouvert): Jean Bois
Old Mas Parade – Carnival Monday
Best Old Mas Band: Thunder Birds
2nd Place: Castle Bruce Negmawon
3rd Place: Pure Mas with Sass
Children’s Float
Best Children Float: Castle Bruce Secondary
2nd Place: Lucia lander
3rd Place: St. Mary’s Primary
Children’s Carnival Band
Band of the Year – Primary Schools
1st Place: Convent prep.
2nd Place: Balloon Blast
3rd Place: San Sauveur Primary
Children’s King of the Band: Convent Preparatory
Children’s Queen of the Band: San Sauveur Primary
Band of the Year – Secondary Schools
1st Place: Castle Bruce Secondary
2ndPlace: Convent High School
Best T-shirt Band
1st Klubird
2nd Triple Kay
3rd Amnesia
Carnival Tuesday Parade
Band of the Year- (largest band)
- Traditional: Old Time Sake
- Contemporary: Amnesia
Most Creative Band- Traditional
1st Thunder birds
2nd Old Time Sake
3rd AfriKulture Stilt Walkers
Most Creative Band – Contemporary
1st Hysteria Mas
2nd Amnesia
3rd Pulse Experience
Adult King of the Band: Hysteria Mas
Adult Queen of the Band: Hysteria Mas
The Dominica Festivals Committee, the Carnival Development Committee and the Road Parade Committee wish to thank the Judges and all who participated in the costume parades thus making Carnival 2019 one of the most spectacular and colorful in recent times.
The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) through the Dominica Festivals Committee also expresses thanks and appreciation to all Carnival stakeholders who made Dominica’s 2019 Carnival a success.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Congratulations to All. Looking forward to a bigger better Mas Domnik next year. And that Kiddies Karnival was awesome. Looking for more new and old to come on the scene again.