Roseau Dominica – (August 13, 2018)— Organizers of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, the Dominica Festivals Committee are rolling out a series of programmes chronicling the history of the festival as it nears the celebrations of the 20th edition from October 26-28, 2018 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica.

The series referred to as Festival-la Wive, is being aired on all the major radio stations in Dominica as a simulcast every other Tuesday August from 8:00 p.m. Produced by the DFC and hosted by popular Creole announcer, Leroy “Wadix” Charles, the series will include programmes on Creole and the national cultural identity, the early years of building the World Creole Music Festival, the first years of the festival, the post-Eddie Toulon era of the festival, incorporation of new genres in the festival programme, the economic impact of the festival, broadening the festival, and inclusion of fringe events on the festival programme.

The programmes will include voices of those who have performed different roles since the creation of the festival including those who served as Event Director and in other major roles. Speaking on the series, acting Festival and Events Manager, Marva Williams said she was excited about the series and hopes that it will serve to provide a historical perspective on the growth of the festival and clear any misconception of the role of the festival in the development of festival tourism in Dominica. According to Williams, “The series is important in several ways as it not only provides information on how the festival was created and the objectives set by its founders, but also will serve to inspire those interested in promoting similar types of events in Dominica.”

“For us at DFC we believe that this series will serve as an important forum to discuss the value and importance of festival tourism in Dominica and to ensure that this generation of fans understand and appreciate the contribution of those who worked hard to sustain the event,” Williams concluded.

The next simulcast of Festival-la Wive is scheduled for Tuesday 14th August, from 8:00 p.m. and will be aired on DBS Radio, Kairi FM, Vibes Radio and Q95 FM.

For more information on the 20th Annual World Creole Music Festival, visit www.DominicaFestivals.com , like our Facebook page Dominica Festivals.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

About Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival: Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival celebrates the creole culture of creole speaking countries in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. The Festival, held annually in October seeks to augment the creole month festivities and Independence celebrations held during this period as well as boost visitor arrivals to the island. The World Creole Music Festival features various musical genres to include reggae, zouk, konpa, cadence, bouyon, salsa, dancehall/hip hop, meringue, soukous, zydeco. The Festival is dubbed ‘Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms’ for its wide repertoire of musical genres on showcase each night. Join us for the 20th World Creole Music Festival, October 26-28, 2018.