The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has accused members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, specifically the Special Security Unit (SSU), of acting like bullies, enemy of the people and mercenaries of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

Political leader of the DFP, Kent Vital, said the region and by extension, the world, should be alarmed at what is going on in Dominica.

His comments came against the background of the police using tear gas on protesters in Roseau over the weekend.

“The SSU behaves like bullies, enemy of the people, and the mercenary arm of the Dominica Labour Party,” Vital stated.

He pointed out that this is the same SSU that seems unable to stop criminal activities on the island.

“This is the same SSU that seems unable to stop the operation of drug cartels in Dominica,” he remarked. “This is the same SSU that seem powerless to prevent the regular transshipment of drugs through Dominica but they seem ready to face off with regular civilians.”

He questioned whether the SSU is being turned into the private army of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his administration.

“Are we observing an SSU that deliberately turns a blind eye on high crimes, and protect high criminals, but seems eager to crush any political dissent that threatens the rule of the current ruling Dominica Labour Party Government? Why can’t the SSU be engaged in meaningful civil works that would bring their public image such as repairing police stations that were damaged by Hurricane Maria? Are we on the verge of a massacre of unarmed protesters by the SSU?” Vital stated.

Over the weekend, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) organized a protest near the offices of the electoral commission as part of its campaign for free and fair elections in Dominica.

However, things got ugly when the growing crowd blocked the road demanding that traffic be diverted and tear gas was fired by the police.

But Vital said the protesters were, “simply calling on the government and the Electoral Commission to engage in meaningful electoral reforms ahead of the next general election.”