DFP Leader says 2018-2019 budget has “few positives” but lacks proper national visionDominica News Online - Friday, August 3rd, 2018 at 1:39 PM
Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, believes there were a few positives in the 2018-2019 budget but he is of the view that that budget is not coherently linked to a proper national vision or an adequate medium term development strategy.
The $978,101,625 budget was presented by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit last week.
“Furthermore, though there is an attempt to begin to use the appropriate language, it is clear to me that government’s long-term vision and visioning process and their medium term plan that should be related to the long-term vision is deficient, or inadequate or is not properly conceptualized,” Vital remarked during a statement in which he outlined his party’s position on the budget which was approved in Parliament on Tuesday.
He described the budget as being very much like past “scattershot budgets”, except that this time, he said, the government pretends that this budget will be in support of its intention to make Dominica a climate resilient country, “which in any event is ill-conceived.”
He charges the government with the intent to deceive the people of Dominica in the budget and criticized their plans as being unsustainable and lacking creativity.
“First, one would note that the government is using Maria as an excuse for non-performance, they are perhaps happy to have that excuse,” he stated. “The government always seem to find a convenient reason why the country is not doing well, or why the country has been set back…”
Vital said it is more appropriate to say Hurricane Maria made things worse than they already were, rather to give the impression that Maria destroyed something great.
“So yes, on top of our struggles due to the lack of sound leadership by the current administration our homes got ripped apart from the passage of Maria, more bridges got washed away and damaged in addition to what Tropical Storm Erika had already done, our fledging business sector got further squeezed and in general our lives were disrupted, and yes we were severely impacted,” he explained.
Vital also criticized the budget as being too dependent on revenues generated from the CBI programme.
“If you look at these figures carefully you will see that the government is depending on the CBI [Citizenship By Investment] resources, not only to cover the bulk of the capital expenditure, but also a good portion of its recurrent expenditure,” he argued.
The DFP leader warned that Dominica will be in great trouble if the CBI resources do not come through as the government expects.
“Not only will the government not able to meet project expenses, they will not be able to meet recurrent expenses such as wages and salaries and supplies at the hospital,” he declared. “So the big question is, will government be able to meet its CBI projections for the budget period 2018 and 2019? Will they be able to continue to obtain the kind of resources from CBI to fund the intervention for building a resilient country?”
He added, “The answer is likely no, not to the extent that they are estimating.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Daham,
What is your point or question?
Are you still leaving like it’s 1825?
Dominica needs a leader who manage the country resources well and the person don’t have to be a white man or woman nor some one with a fancy hair cut.
That’s is so true skerrit must go the boat sinking
Jamaica is the mother land of Rastafairians,I havent seen a politician leader in Jamaican,If you seen one in Jamaica inform me.
Once he does not like,steal and chest, to me he can be a leader .What we must detest and dump in Dominica are leaders who are lying,stealing and cheating.
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Jamaica is the mother land of Rastafairians I never seen a politician leader with locks in Jamaica ,If someone seen one before in Jamaica send me a message.
Shut up with your retarded self. What’s the point in criticizing someone because of the hair on his/her head. I’m sure your big head is nappy but that’s not the issue.. Like we’ve been taught, better to be silent and be thought of as a fool or open your mouth and remove all doubt.. Your fingers and keypad just sold you out. I guess the locks on his head represents the wisdom you wished you had.