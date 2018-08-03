Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, believes there were a few positives in the 2018-2019 budget but he is of the view that that budget is not coherently linked to a proper national vision or an adequate medium term development strategy.

The $978,101,625 budget was presented by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit last week.

“Furthermore, though there is an attempt to begin to use the appropriate language, it is clear to me that government’s long-term vision and visioning process and their medium term plan that should be related to the long-term vision is deficient, or inadequate or is not properly conceptualized,” Vital remarked during a statement in which he outlined his party’s position on the budget which was approved in Parliament on Tuesday.

He described the budget as being very much like past “scattershot budgets”, except that this time, he said, the government pretends that this budget will be in support of its intention to make Dominica a climate resilient country, “which in any event is ill-conceived.”

He charges the government with the intent to deceive the people of Dominica in the budget and criticized their plans as being unsustainable and lacking creativity.

“First, one would note that the government is using Maria as an excuse for non-performance, they are perhaps happy to have that excuse,” he stated. “The government always seem to find a convenient reason why the country is not doing well, or why the country has been set back…”

Vital said it is more appropriate to say Hurricane Maria made things worse than they already were, rather to give the impression that Maria destroyed something great.

“So yes, on top of our struggles due to the lack of sound leadership by the current administration our homes got ripped apart from the passage of Maria, more bridges got washed away and damaged in addition to what Tropical Storm Erika had already done, our fledging business sector got further squeezed and in general our lives were disrupted, and yes we were severely impacted,” he explained.

Vital also criticized the budget as being too dependent on revenues generated from the CBI programme.

“If you look at these figures carefully you will see that the government is depending on the CBI [Citizenship By Investment] resources, not only to cover the bulk of the capital expenditure, but also a good portion of its recurrent expenditure,” he argued.

The DFP leader warned that Dominica will be in great trouble if the CBI resources do not come through as the government expects.

“Not only will the government not able to meet project expenses, they will not be able to meet recurrent expenses such as wages and salaries and supplies at the hospital,” he declared. “So the big question is, will government be able to meet its CBI projections for the budget period 2018 and 2019? Will they be able to continue to obtain the kind of resources from CBI to fund the intervention for building a resilient country?”

He added, “The answer is likely no, not to the extent that they are estimating.”