DFP offers to help government solve problem of Ross’s departure from DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 7:53 AM
Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, has offered his party’s conditional assistance to the government of Dominica to solve the economic problem created by Ross University’s permanent departure from Dominica.
On Friday 3rd August 2018, Dominica’s prime minister, at an early morning news conference, alerted the nation that “anytime from now Ross University will announce its departure from Dominica.” A few hours later, Adtalem Global Education Inc, the owner of Ross University, confirmed swirling speculation that the sister CARICOM country of Barbados had been chosen as the medical school’s new home.
For many Dominicans, the news did not come as a total surprise but that did nothing to lessen national concern over the economic impact of Ross’s decision on the town of Portsmouth and the country.
‘This matter is so important to Dominica that I want to take this opportunity to offer my help to the government to solve this problem,” Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) said in a statement released over the weekend. “The Dominica Freedom Party is willing to directly help the government but that will depend on the government’s willingness to take a turn toward better governance, integrity and the preservation of our democracy. So, conditions will apply!”
The DFP leader said the operation of Ross University was the most significant activity energizing the economy of Dominica after the demise of the banana industry and the Freedom Party understands what a chilling reality that is for the people of Portsmouth and Dominica, and stands “ready to assist and to salvage this dire situation.”
“There is absolutely no reason we should have lost the operations of Ross University if we had a capable government managing the affairs of this county. My people do not be deceived by the utterances of gibberish by the Prime Minister as he seeks to hide his shame over this injustice that his government has done to this country,” Vital remarked.
He rejected the notion that Hurricane Maria was totally responsible for the departure of Ross, suggesting instead, that Maria aggravated an already bad situation. He lamented the fact that as one of the first Caribbean countries to implement the concept of an offshore education sector, “we dropped the ball” and “failed to solidify our competitiveness in that industry.”
The former CDB economist identified what he said are several other practical considerations that detracted from the effectiveness and competitiveness of the operations of Ross University and which have now led to its departure from Dominica.
“Air access has been a major constraint in that regard and after 18 years in office and after several election promises, the ruling administration has not been able to solve this problem. Hence you see, this is one important reason why we have lost the operations of Ross University,” he noted. “Many other Caribbean countries that have entered into offshore education operations after we did, have this advantage over us.”
Other contributing factors, according to Vital, include inadequate physical planning in the Picard area with regard to aesthetics including street scape, landscape and the link between building designs and exterior decor to ensure that the area could equally serve more traditional tourism segments. He is of the opinion that there should have been a greater effort to organize landlords and businesses in the area in order to foster more interaction with Ross University for the mutual benefit of Ross, the businesses and the people of Portsmouth.
Vital contends that there’s hope going forward, if the government can put its act together and seek help from the many capable Dominicans at home and in the diaspora.
“We can either find a replacement for Ross or we can transform the area to serve other tourism segment. There could be other opportunities or combination of opportunities. It is going to require creativity and integrity to get the best and sustainable results,” the DFP leader advised.
Below is the full text of Vital’s statement.
Fellow Dominicans, the permanent departure of Ross University from Dominica, which was announced by the Prime Minister of Dominica today August 3rd, is very unfortunate. The absence of the University since the passage of Maria was already having a severe impact on businesses in the Picard/Portsmouth area, on the banking system and on the economy of Dominica in general. Now any hope that was remaining that the University might have returned its operations to Dominica has now been removed and now we are faced with an even more significant crisis. We have to understand how important the operation of Ross University was to the economy of Dominica. After the demise of the exports of Bananas following the loss of preferential access, the operation of Ross University was the most significant activity energizing the economy of Dominica! Now we have lost that too! The Dominica Freedom Party understands what a chilling reality that is to the people of Portsmouth and the people of Dominica and we stand ready to assist and to salvage this dire situation.
But there is absolutely no reason we should have lost the operations of Ross University if we had a capable government managing the affairs of this county. My people do not be deceived by the utterances of gibberish by the Prime Minister as he seeks to hide his shame over this injustice that his government has done to this country.
Ross university did not leave just because of the Impact of Hurricane Maria! To be sure Maria aggravated an already bad situation. But the truth involves much more than that. Dominica was once at the forefront of this offshore education sector when we first started! We were among the first Caribbean counties to run with that concept. But we dropped the ball! We did not appreciate what it takes to solidify our competitiveness in that industry, other Caribbean countries entered the arena and now we have lost this extremely important operation. How have we failed? How did this government failed to enhance the competitiveness of this sector? They failed in several areas. First let us note that the Picard area was developed without adequate attention to physical planning. As a result, while there were reasonable good buildings that individually met planning requirements, there was not sufficient attention to the overall aesthetics of the areas including street scape, landscape, how building designs and exterior décor complemented each other, and on ensuring that the area could equally serve more traditional tourism segments. Neither was there adequate efforts to organize landlords and businesses in the area in other to allow them to interact with Ross University for the mutual benefit of Ross, businesses and the people of Portsmouth. If such considerations were taken it would have been more difficult for Ross to walk away from Dominica in that the area would have been immensely more attractive for the operation of a University.
But there are several other practical considerations that detracted from the effectiveness and competitiveness of the operations of Ross University and which now has lead to its departure from our country. Air access have been a major constraint in that regard and after 18 years in office and after several election promises the ruling administration has not been unable to solve this problem. Hence you see this is one important reason why we have lost the operations of Ross University. Many other Caribbean countries that have entered into offshore education operations after we did have this advantage over us. The government had failed over all this years to recognize that this was a major constraint and if they did then they did not address the problem over all these years!
Then there is the issue of accreditation! There has been challenges in maintaining the necessary support systems and capacity for accrediting medical schools. (For the USA, the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA) is charged with determining whether the standards of accreditation used by a foreign country to accredit medical schools offering programs leading to the Medical Doctor (M.D.) degree, or its equivalent, are comparable to the standards of accreditation applied to M.D. programs in the United States. In making this determination, the Committee uses a {set of Guidelines} that it has determined provide an appropriate framework for the thorough evaluation of medical schools offering programs leading to the M.D. (or equivalent) degree. In general, these Guidelines are similar to, and based upon, the standards used by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) to accredit medical schools in the United States). If one takes a look at the dates of the last accreditation approvals by NCFMEA including that for Caribbean Countries (see https://sites.ed.gov/ncfmea/comparability-decisions/ )one will see that the last approval for Dominica was in 2007, but these reviews are done every two years or there about. Dominica has not had a successful review since then! Such reviews are critical for the US to ensure that medical schools can be adequately accredited by national accreditation agencies. Dominica has consistently failed such reviews and this must have been of grave concern to the management of Ross University! Many other Caribbean countries have had recent review approvals including Barbados (2016), Antigua (2013), Jamaica (2016) and Grenada (2016). I can assure you the there was a review for Dominica in 2016 a the same time there was a review for Barbados. Barbados passed the review and thus this is noted on the website of the NCFMEA. Dominica did not pass! People of Dominica do you smell a rat? I am actually showing you the rat! Does it look like the departure of the Operations of the Ross University is simply a matter of the impact of Hurricane Maria? Take a look at the Website for yourself. Why does the Prime Minister of Dominica insist on deceiving the people? For such an important industry this government should have done everything necessary to pass those accreditation reviews. They have failed miserably since 2007!
Then there is the issue of the quality of infrastructure including the health infrastructure. Apparently, the management of Ross University has consistently sought for the government to put in place better facilities (hospitals and health centres) to facilitate adequate clinical instructions of their students. What is so difficult about that given that doing so would also benefit the people of Dominica by providing better health care! We all are aware of the dire state of the health care provision in our land both in terms of the adequacy of personnel and the adequacy of equipment! Our people are practically scared of going to our public hospitals when they fall sick. So here it is that the government had the perfect opportunity to achieve a “win win” and they failed miserably. I suppose they were too busy playing petty politics and they were too busy in the pursuing corrupt deals that the they could not take care of this genuine priority for the people of Dominica! People of Dominica we are now seeing how this administrating has hurt our country and taking it to even lower levels!
To further show you the people of Dominica that it is not the passage of Maria that is really the issue, I want you to note what Barbados is doing to accommodate the operations of Ross University. Initially Barbados will accommodate much of the operations of the University at the Lloydd Erskine Sandiford Centre. This is essentially a conference centre! Imagine that! And they will accommodate much of the students at “the Villages at Coverley which is a residential/housing development that to date has not fully been taken up by the people of Barbados. And the students will be transported between these two locations through the difficult traffic conditions in Barbados! I can tell you that given the restauration work that Ross University has done since the passage of Maria, given the efforts made by the landlords and businesses in Portsmouth to prepare for students, and given the logistical challenges associated with Barbados, then it would be much easier for Ross to say in Dominica if it were simple a matter of the impact that Maria has had. So why does the Prime Minister insist on misleading the people of Dominica?
Is there hope going forward! Yes, there is hope if this government can put its act together and seek help from the many capable Dominicans at home and in the diaspora. We can either find a replacement for Ross or we can transform the area to serve other tourism segment. There could be other opportunities or combination of opportunities. It is going to require creativity and integrity to get the best and sustainable results. This matter is so important to Dominica that I want to take this opportunity to offer my help to the government to solve this problem. The Dominica Freedom Party is willing to directly help the government but that will depend on the government’s willingness to take a turn toward better governance, integrity and the preservation of our democracy. So, conditions will apply! In the meanwhile, we offer to work directly with landlords and business in the area to chart and implement the way forward. We ask you to contact us and we will also seek to contact you. But importantly we have to remove this inept government from office as they have done enough damage to this country. The Dominica Freedom Party ready once again to lead our country to the heights it can reach and so we look forward to the next general elections.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
Dread for a country like DA that is a once in a lifetime opportunity, ross setup shop DA before I was born and since then there has never been another investor like it… Clear harbor and Astaphans are literally the only business keeping DA afloat right now. I sorry for de poor fool who gonna come after skerrit and say he going and fix that mess
Bajans sympathize with Dominica losing Ross, the unfortunate recent hits by hurricanes and floods may have played a part . Barbados is not immune to bad weather nor did it come like a thief in the night to steal Ross. Ross said they love Dominica but wanted more certainty for their hefty investments..
The UN annually reports Barbados is one of the best places in the world to live and do business. Barbados has suffered from islands poaching its enterprises. Trinidad, Antigua, Bermuda and especially Saint Lucia have gained tremendously by enticing businesses to leave BIM.
Bajans are mature enough not to complain too much because living in a free market economy you have to accept investors decisions. Its their money. Hopefully alternative projects choose Dominica in the future.
Mr Vital, according to my well informed source Ross University did not leave Da because of Maria because their campus was not damaged and they knew most of the apartments were ready for Ross. According to my source if Ross was located in St. Marin, Pueto Rico or the BVI, since they all suffered by Irma and Maria, Ross would be back in those islands because no one can run from mother nature and, their main office is located in Mirima Florida, a hurricane and flood prone state. In fact I was told that if Dominica had a friendly government that cared about Dominica, Ross would be back though they would most likely spend the 2019 school year in either St. Lucia or Barbados. while Dominica builds back. According to my source the government was very hostile to them before Maria and though they love Dominica and the people of Dominica, our government especially the direction they going was the big turn off. They felt driven out of Dominica and stay tuned because law suits coming
Lack of international was one of the main reason.
I am a strong supporter of the DFP and personal friend of Kent, but I must say at this time he makes no sense whatsoever. How do you offer to help solve a problem that is irreparable and, when you don’t know what is the problem let alone when you don’t know where to start? Don’t tell me Kent and the DFP believe the lies of Skerrit and think the loss of Ross will solve the problem left whether he moves All Saints, brings a Casino or the lies about converting Ross into an international airport as some of Skerrit’s supporters are pushing. Right now the DLP should be talking about joining with the UWP to ensure that Skerrit follows Ross to Barbados or runs to the US. FYI Ross did not leave Dominica because of Maria as according to a very well known source that’s directly connected to Ross. Ross was pushed out of Da, before Maria and soon we will be hearing of lawsuits. Maria was just the timing but not the cause. According to my source Maria hardly touched Ross Campus and if DA had a…
apology that our people’s attitude need to change. Many of us are in the habit of trying to extort from persons be it rent, transportation or various food items. We want to get rich overnight. We are now extorting for roof repairs and home repairs. We have no sympathy and it is about me, myself and I. So there is a lot to be desired from our people. Unless persons cannot change their gross attitude and yes I mean attitude then we cannot go forward and it is not government. So Kent stop your statement of blaming the government and let the people know to love one another and not try to get rich or be jealous and the other ills.
Boy pure foolishness and excuses! Our people was not the cause and rent in Dominica was the cheapest in the Caribbean and most of the world. Rent for an unfurnished 1 bed/1 bath in Florida where rent is cheap is about $1000/ month in apartments that are substandard. In Dominica students had newly built apartments and most of the landlords had cleaners at their own expense. So stop pushing Skerrit’s propaganda. I bet you rent and cost of living will not be cheaper in Barbados and, the people of Barbados are no where close to being as friendly as the people of Dominica. Despite our challenges, students felt safe in Dominica. It’s our political problem that chased Ross away and you all will hear later as persons are not able to speak now
I admire your patriotism to help those headless chickens.Remember Joseph Isaac offered to help after Hurricane Maria?Hurricane DLP rejected his offer.So I am not confident that you will be seen in good light, especially if Tony is involved!!!!!
Hurricane DLP destroys everything in their path.The leader Skerrit is the most idiotic leader in the region?His real strength is lying.He needs to go!!!He is an idiot.
Where The Wicked Rule The People MOURN
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party.
Any way Kent when I read the headline, I though you were genuine , but when I read lower down and you attempted to start blaming the present government, then I realise you want to use the situation for political mileage in the absence of the UWP’s inability to be a proper opposition. No one I mean no one and I say no one could prevent Ross from moving. Take as an example Colgate Palmolive who came in 1995 and closed litttle by little the operations of the DCP gradually and when Maria came in pulled out completely. Those giant corporation takes seriously budgeting and if they cannot surpass the budget they want to realise will eventually pull out as in the case of Colgate Palmolive who closed many subsidiaries over the world and not only in Dominica. Ross’s student is their priority and when Hurricane Maria struck, they owe it to them to ensure that the students continue their studies (fees are paid and exams are to done). Coupled with that, I say without reservations and with…
I hope Possie people realize that the PM is making promises that RUSM did not make. Stop voting for Rum and two dollars. If you all think is Ross alone that going, don’t hold the PM to task and stay there still . Ian Reggie, Skerrit from the north yet Possie dying. If you cannot see the govt intend to keep you all poor then you all are blined. Where Reggie children? Where are your children? Whose children will suffer from the bqd economy? what will it take for you to open your eyes, Domlec, flow and Clear Harbour? Kubuli left. The hotel is all you money so Range doesn’t have any responsibility to put guests in it they can leave it like a white elephant just like the rotting cruise ship berth. Possie people wake up. I am not telling you to stop love your PM but hold him responsible, LET HIM WORK FOR YOU.
Mr. Vital, an other precondition should be that Skerrit must now be honest and forthright in the handling of the people’s affairs altogether. As a country in crisis we insist that it is time that the Roosevelt Skerrit administration work to insure that all hands, wallets, relief supplies , hidden accounts both domestic and offshore, the financial passport accounts and all the financial records of the government since 2000 are placed on the family table. Otherwise you all give Skerrit a card blanche and absolution for all the corruption that has taken place for the past 18 years. Needless to say that any arrangements with Skerrit would have to be done in writing as a legal contract.
If you wanna help then help. Attaching conditions to your help tells me you are just seeking to use this like a political football like the men in blue. So if that is your idea of “helping” keep yoy help garcon.
Skerrit have you like a football so you should be accustomed by now
I am not surprised.
In about October 2017, just after Hurricane Maria, I wrote in Dominica News Online that we should take the opportunity to put in place Fibre Optic BroadBand in Portsmouth, to speed up internet communications between USA and Dominica as one means of retaining Ross University.
This went unheeded. Government must listen to constructive criticisms.
This loss of Ross will cause a 35% drop in Dominica’s GDP, and precipitate a string of loan defaults at Roseau Co-operative Credit Union and the Dominica National Bank, which financed many new buildings in Portsmouth. It might even make the Bank and Credit Union Movement bankrupt in Dominica due to many defaulting loans.
The next elections must see a decisive change in the leadership of Dominica, if we are to succeed. We must be led by people with vision and empathy for all of Dominica. Greed and corruption, cannot compete with discipline and common sense.
It is time to move over Skerrit, and let someone…
This was in the recent budget and was actually announced only recently by the relevant minister.
Furthermore, no one talks about cost. Everyone in Dominica has a suggestion and demand. No one talks about the cost. How’s about a hike in Taxes from the few that do work to pay for all this? No?
Even in the UK they’re struggling to lay fibre Optic Nationwide in a relatively flat country.
Good on you Kent, I believe that we should try working together as one, But i don’t like the idea of working with workers so-called party, I would not trusted those cockroaches with my dead great grandmother. I cannot wait to hear Francisco, Views on Mr Kent, Offering to work with the government.
Kent is a bright young man, but he is outnumbered by a pack of fools. Infrastructural upgrades such as Broad Band connections that the previous writer posted is crucial to the continued growth of businesses in Dominica. Poor air access, in conjunction with no night life, shopping and other activities etc. drove them away. This government and others before, it made it impossible to start businesses in Dominica. Import duties are equivalent to a Mob Operation.