Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, has offered his party’s conditional assistance to the government of Dominica to solve the economic problem created by Ross University’s permanent departure from Dominica.

On Friday 3rd August 2018, Dominica’s prime minister, at an early morning news conference, alerted the nation that “anytime from now Ross University will announce its departure from Dominica.” A few hours later, Adtalem Global Education Inc, the owner of Ross University, confirmed swirling speculation that the sister CARICOM country of Barbados had been chosen as the medical school’s new home.

For many Dominicans, the news did not come as a total surprise but that did nothing to lessen national concern over the economic impact of Ross’s decision on the town of Portsmouth and the country.

‘This matter is so important to Dominica that I want to take this opportunity to offer my help to the government to solve this problem,” Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) said in a statement released over the weekend. “The Dominica Freedom Party is willing to directly help the government but that will depend on the government’s willingness to take a turn toward better governance, integrity and the preservation of our democracy. So, conditions will apply!”

The DFP leader said the operation of Ross University was the most significant activity energizing the economy of Dominica after the demise of the banana industry and the Freedom Party understands what a chilling reality that is for the people of Portsmouth and Dominica, and stands “ready to assist and to salvage this dire situation.”

“There is absolutely no reason we should have lost the operations of Ross University if we had a capable government managing the affairs of this county. My people do not be deceived by the utterances of gibberish by the Prime Minister as he seeks to hide his shame over this injustice that his government has done to this country,” Vital remarked.

He rejected the notion that Hurricane Maria was totally responsible for the departure of Ross, suggesting instead, that Maria aggravated an already bad situation. He lamented the fact that as one of the first Caribbean countries to implement the concept of an offshore education sector, “we dropped the ball” and “failed to solidify our competitiveness in that industry.”

The former CDB economist identified what he said are several other practical considerations that detracted from the effectiveness and competitiveness of the operations of Ross University and which have now led to its departure from Dominica.

“Air access has been a major constraint in that regard and after 18 years in office and after several election promises, the ruling administration has not been able to solve this problem. Hence you see, this is one important reason why we have lost the operations of Ross University,” he noted. “Many other Caribbean countries that have entered into offshore education operations after we did, have this advantage over us.”

Other contributing factors, according to Vital, include inadequate physical planning in the Picard area with regard to aesthetics including street scape, landscape and the link between building designs and exterior decor to ensure that the area could equally serve more traditional tourism segments. He is of the opinion that there should have been a greater effort to organize landlords and businesses in the area in order to foster more interaction with Ross University for the mutual benefit of Ross, the businesses and the people of Portsmouth.

Vital contends that there’s hope going forward, if the government can put its act together and seek help from the many capable Dominicans at home and in the diaspora.

“We can either find a replacement for Ross or we can transform the area to serve other tourism segment. There could be other opportunities or combination of opportunities. It is going to require creativity and integrity to get the best and sustainable results,” the DFP leader advised.

Below is the full text of Vital’s statement.

Fellow Dominicans, the permanent departure of Ross University from Dominica, which was announced by the Prime Minister of Dominica today August 3rd, is very unfortunate. The absence of the University since the passage of Maria was already having a severe impact on businesses in the Picard/Portsmouth area, on the banking system and on the economy of Dominica in general. Now any hope that was remaining that the University might have returned its operations to Dominica has now been removed and now we are faced with an even more significant crisis. We have to understand how important the operation of Ross University was to the economy of Dominica. After the demise of the exports of Bananas following the loss of preferential access, the operation of Ross University was the most significant activity energizing the economy of Dominica! Now we have lost that too! The Dominica Freedom Party understands what a chilling reality that is to the people of Portsmouth and the people of Dominica and we stand ready to assist and to salvage this dire situation.

But there is absolutely no reason we should have lost the operations of Ross University if we had a capable government managing the affairs of this county. My people do not be deceived by the utterances of gibberish by the Prime Minister as he seeks to hide his shame over this injustice that his government has done to this country.

Ross university did not leave just because of the Impact of Hurricane Maria! To be sure Maria aggravated an already bad situation. But the truth involves much more than that. Dominica was once at the forefront of this offshore education sector when we first started! We were among the first Caribbean counties to run with that concept. But we dropped the ball! We did not appreciate what it takes to solidify our competitiveness in that industry, other Caribbean countries entered the arena and now we have lost this extremely important operation. How have we failed? How did this government failed to enhance the competitiveness of this sector? They failed in several areas. First let us note that the Picard area was developed without adequate attention to physical planning. As a result, while there were reasonable good buildings that individually met planning requirements, there was not sufficient attention to the overall aesthetics of the areas including street scape, landscape, how building designs and exterior décor complemented each other, and on ensuring that the area could equally serve more traditional tourism segments. Neither was there adequate efforts to organize landlords and businesses in the area in other to allow them to interact with Ross University for the mutual benefit of Ross, businesses and the people of Portsmouth. If such considerations were taken it would have been more difficult for Ross to walk away from Dominica in that the area would have been immensely more attractive for the operation of a University.

But there are several other practical considerations that detracted from the effectiveness and competitiveness of the operations of Ross University and which now has lead to its departure from our country. Air access have been a major constraint in that regard and after 18 years in office and after several election promises the ruling administration has not been unable to solve this problem. Hence you see this is one important reason why we have lost the operations of Ross University. Many other Caribbean countries that have entered into offshore education operations after we did have this advantage over us. The government had failed over all this years to recognize that this was a major constraint and if they did then they did not address the problem over all these years!

Then there is the issue of accreditation! There has been challenges in maintaining the necessary support systems and capacity for accrediting medical schools. (For the USA, the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA) is charged with determining whether the standards of accreditation used by a foreign country to accredit medical schools offering programs leading to the Medical Doctor (M.D.) degree, or its equivalent, are comparable to the standards of accreditation applied to M.D. programs in the United States. In making this determination, the Committee uses a {set of Guidelines} that it has determined provide an appropriate framework for the thorough evaluation of medical schools offering programs leading to the M.D. (or equivalent) degree. In general, these Guidelines are similar to, and based upon, the standards used by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) to accredit medical schools in the United States). If one takes a look at the dates of the last accreditation approvals by NCFMEA including that for Caribbean Countries (see https://sites.ed.gov/ncfmea/comparability-decisions/ )one will see that the last approval for Dominica was in 2007, but these reviews are done every two years or there about. Dominica has not had a successful review since then! Such reviews are critical for the US to ensure that medical schools can be adequately accredited by national accreditation agencies. Dominica has consistently failed such reviews and this must have been of grave concern to the management of Ross University! Many other Caribbean countries have had recent review approvals including Barbados (2016), Antigua (2013), Jamaica (2016) and Grenada (2016). I can assure you the there was a review for Dominica in 2016 a the same time there was a review for Barbados. Barbados passed the review and thus this is noted on the website of the NCFMEA. Dominica did not pass! People of Dominica do you smell a rat? I am actually showing you the rat! Does it look like the departure of the Operations of the Ross University is simply a matter of the impact of Hurricane Maria? Take a look at the Website for yourself. Why does the Prime Minister of Dominica insist on deceiving the people? For such an important industry this government should have done everything necessary to pass those accreditation reviews. They have failed miserably since 2007!

Then there is the issue of the quality of infrastructure including the health infrastructure. Apparently, the management of Ross University has consistently sought for the government to put in place better facilities (hospitals and health centres) to facilitate adequate clinical instructions of their students. What is so difficult about that given that doing so would also benefit the people of Dominica by providing better health care! We all are aware of the dire state of the health care provision in our land both in terms of the adequacy of personnel and the adequacy of equipment! Our people are practically scared of going to our public hospitals when they fall sick. So here it is that the government had the perfect opportunity to achieve a “win win” and they failed miserably. I suppose they were too busy playing petty politics and they were too busy in the pursuing corrupt deals that the they could not take care of this genuine priority for the people of Dominica! People of Dominica we are now seeing how this administrating has hurt our country and taking it to even lower levels!

To further show you the people of Dominica that it is not the passage of Maria that is really the issue, I want you to note what Barbados is doing to accommodate the operations of Ross University. Initially Barbados will accommodate much of the operations of the University at the Lloydd Erskine Sandiford Centre. This is essentially a conference centre! Imagine that! And they will accommodate much of the students at “the Villages at Coverley which is a residential/housing development that to date has not fully been taken up by the people of Barbados. And the students will be transported between these two locations through the difficult traffic conditions in Barbados! I can tell you that given the restauration work that Ross University has done since the passage of Maria, given the efforts made by the landlords and businesses in Portsmouth to prepare for students, and given the logistical challenges associated with Barbados, then it would be much easier for Ross to say in Dominica if it were simple a matter of the impact that Maria has had. So why does the Prime Minister insist on misleading the people of Dominica?

Is there hope going forward! Yes, there is hope if this government can put its act together and seek help from the many capable Dominicans at home and in the diaspora. We can either find a replacement for Ross or we can transform the area to serve other tourism segment. There could be other opportunities or combination of opportunities. It is going to require creativity and integrity to get the best and sustainable results. This matter is so important to Dominica that I want to take this opportunity to offer my help to the government to solve this problem. The Dominica Freedom Party is willing to directly help the government but that will depend on the government’s willingness to take a turn toward better governance, integrity and the preservation of our democracy. So, conditions will apply! In the meanwhile, we offer to work directly with landlords and business in the area to chart and implement the way forward. We ask you to contact us and we will also seek to contact you. But importantly we have to remove this inept government from office as they have done enough damage to this country. The Dominica Freedom Party ready once again to lead our country to the heights it can reach and so we look forward to the next general elections.