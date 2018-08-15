The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has announced plans to host a public forum to discuss strategies for spurring business activity in the Portsmouth/Picard area, in response to the loss of business stemming from the permanent departure of the Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from Dominica.

On August 3, Adtalem, the owner of RUSM, which, it is said contributed as much as 30% of Dominica’s GDP, announced that it was ending the medical school’s 40 year relationship with Dominica in favour of a new home in Barbados.

The DFP discussion is expected to be of particular importance to landlords and business owners in the Portsmouth area who stand to be significantly affected by the absence of the university.

The forum is intended to provide an opportunity for business interests in the area, as well as allow other interested persons to share ideas on how to re-energize business activity in the area, and manage the adjustments that will be necessary to do so. This, in turn, will help to minimize hardships, loss of livelihoods, and loss of businesses or property that may result from the departure of RUSM.

It also aims to better organize businesses to enable them to interface effectively with the government of Dominica when necessary, while empowering them to be guardians of their own fate, have access to the support of concerned professionals and remain united as a community.

The DFP stresses that this discussion forum is in no way intended to be political. It is to be the party’s effort to help in Dominica’s time of crisis and therefore, people of all political persuasions are invited to attend and to participate, if they wish to make a positive contribution to the discussion. The DFP also appeals to the ruling administration, the Dominica Labur Party (DLP) to refrain from creating discord with respect to this event.

The forum will be held in Portsmouth at the Credit Union Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday 15th August 2018.