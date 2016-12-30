The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) sympathizes with the victims of Silver Lake whose homes were destroyed by fire on the night of Monday, December 26, 2016. The pain, suffering and distress that these Sixteen (16) families are going through at this time is no small matter.

We must all care about the plight of our fellow citizens who found themselves in this unfortunate situation.

The DFP welcomes and encourages the necessary assistance to be given to the Silver Lake fire victims in a well-structured and fair manner and for the process to move speedily so that the families can return to their normal way of life as quickly as possible.

We urge the government to keep its promise of assistance to the victims and to give it on behalf of all Dominicans, which is our duty so to do as a caring society and not simply because of partisan politics. Thus, only genuine promises should be made, and once assistance is given, the dignity of the recipients must be protected.

We further encourage the government to be open and transparent in the process and to respect the role of the Parliamentary Representative for the area.