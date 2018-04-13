After 11 years of dedicated and extraordinary service, Senior Administrative Assistant, of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) David Thornhill has resigned to pursue educational and other career opportunities.

He described his stint with the association as “very rewarding” and expressed his gratitude for the role members as well as past and present board of directors played in his growth and development as an industry professional.

Moving forward, Thornhill plans to embrace opportunities to serve the local and regional community.

“I am fully committed to promote tourism and related services as a critical sector in our region’s economic development, as well as helping to create and sustain an enabling environment that will support the local community to improve the standards and the quality of their products,” he said.

DHTA Executive Vice President, Kevin A. Francis described Thornhill as “the glue that kept many things together” and expressed sadness over his departure.

Thornhill has been the driving force behind many of the DHTA’s signature events including Hike Fest and the National Tourism Tradeshow and Cocktail. During his tenure, Thornhill went above and beyond his capacity as an administrator, formed an exceptional bond with members and has, in many instances, served the role of acting executive vice president.

“He’s a great resource, I’m going to miss him. He’s a good employee, has a lot of information on the tourism industry – anybody in the tourism industry would be lucky to get him because he’s qualified, very qualified. We wish him all the best.”

Arienne Perryman, President of the DHTA, said; “The DHTA (Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association) is both thrilled and saddened to see David Thornhill, office administrator, at the DHTA executive begin a new journey.

David has been the glue that has held the Association together, and has played a significant role in ensuring each one of our members felt the support of the Association. He has been available to our members 24/7 and his name and face resonates so much with what this Association is all about. Throughout David’s 11-year tenure with the Association, he has been guided through varying strategies with many Presidents, and Board Leaderships, and has never failed in providing the over and beyond support that is needed in this industry. Our members have said that “When we think of our Association, and a fitting face representing the Organization, David is who automatically comes to mind”

David’s journey with the Association, began as an intern, and after showing the best skills for the job, had soon been given a permanent status. His role has been so impactful that he was awarded Tourism Employee of the Year, (2011) awarded by the Discover Dominica Authority. His education portfolio has been aligned to his career, to include Certificates from International Hospitality & Tourism Management, Anglia Ruskin University, Global Hospitality Management from Cornell University and much more.

The current President and Board wishes Mr. David Thornhill all the success in his future endeavors, and looks forward his face continuing to be associated with Tourism and its success.”

Thornhill will be replaced by Ameka Cognet, a tourism industry professional with years of experience.