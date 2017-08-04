Hotel occupancy rate at 61.2 percent says DHTA PresidentDominica News Online - Friday, August 4th, 2017 at 2:50 PM
President of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA), Arienne Perryman, has reported that hotel occupancy for the first half of 2017 increased to 61.2 percent
“We recognize that the government is paying attention to the role that tourism plays in our economy and we have seen a progressive incremental budget allocation towards marketing, 2014-2015, $4 million, 2015-2016 $6 million, 2016-2017, $8.5 million and 2017-2018 $12 million,” Perryman announced at the DHTA 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Corporate Cocktail on Thursday.
“Can you believe a budget has almost tripled in the span of less than 5 years? Tied to marketing increases, the sector is experiencing growth as well…over 14 percent increase in visitor arrivals, increase in hotel occupancy at 61.2 percent,” Perryman exclaimed.
She described those figures as “record breaking” for Dominica for the first half of 2017, and said the DHTA expects that this positive trend will continue.
She went on to say that operation rebrand Dominica is underway, “source market representation in all of Dominica’s major markets and in Canada to further open and develop a new niche.”
Meanwhile, Perryman called on government and stakeholders to remember that Dominica is still the nature isle.
“While we await Dominica rebrand we must implore upon the government and all of our stakeholders and country that who we are has not changed,” Perryman stated. “Dominica is still the nature isle, therefore everything we do impacts who we are and how we are seen.”
“We must continue lobbying for the ban on plastics and styrofoam which was committed to in the 2016/2017 budget address,” she added.
The hotelier stressed that in order to ensure the continued success of the industry, it is essential that the country’s leaders be held accountable for the commitments they make, “and this can only be done if we are aware, educated of the matters affecting our industry. If we fail then our nature island fails.”
The DHTA 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Corporate Cocktailunder as held under the theme: “How Technology is transforming the Guest Experience.”
That hoopla about 61.2% is much ado about nothing compared to our neighbors. Why didn’t Ms Perryman give the actual figures so that the more discerning reader would be able to make a more sense of her revelation???? Dominica’s tourism industry is still eons away from countries like St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Lucia and even Grenada!
You know; one of the stupidest argument one can get into is to quote percentage when they cannot present a number on which this percentage derived.
Watch this now!
I am going to rock her world. The # 1(number) is the figure we start counting from to reach any number in the trillions, or even an infinite number: we can also calculate 62.2% of number one which the result should be approximately .621 so what is this woman talking about, because 1+.621 = 1.621, so the increase here is actually less than one (< than one).
Explain to me what amount of occupancy you had prior to this 61.2% increase in occupancy! S,o assuming there were five (500) hundred occupancy, prior and we see an increase of 61.2 % in occupancy that would result in an increase of only 306 more people, dog, cat or what have you!
So! Tell us on what prior occupancy you derived at an increase of 61.2% let's decipher the truth form the lie!
Ok Ari. I hope the government addresses the Loan facilitation that many hoteliers are not able to access through the AID Bank because their requirements may be too stiff in addition to the fact that you cannot refinance with it.