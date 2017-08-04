President of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA), Arienne Perryman, has reported that hotel occupancy for the first half of 2017 increased to 61.2 percent

“We recognize that the government is paying attention to the role that tourism plays in our economy and we have seen a progressive incremental budget allocation towards marketing, 2014-2015, $4 million, 2015-2016 $6 million, 2016-2017, $8.5 million and 2017-2018 $12 million,” Perryman announced at the DHTA 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Corporate Cocktail on Thursday.

“Can you believe a budget has almost tripled in the span of less than 5 years? Tied to marketing increases, the sector is experiencing growth as well…over 14 percent increase in visitor arrivals, increase in hotel occupancy at 61.2 percent,” Perryman exclaimed.

She described those figures as “record breaking” for Dominica for the first half of 2017, and said the DHTA expects that this positive trend will continue.

She went on to say that operation rebrand Dominica is underway, “source market representation in all of Dominica’s major markets and in Canada to further open and develop a new niche.”

Meanwhile, Perryman called on government and stakeholders to remember that Dominica is still the nature isle.

“While we await Dominica rebrand we must implore upon the government and all of our stakeholders and country that who we are has not changed,” Perryman stated. “Dominica is still the nature isle, therefore everything we do impacts who we are and how we are seen.”

“We must continue lobbying for the ban on plastics and styrofoam which was committed to in the 2016/2017 budget address,” she added.

The hotelier stressed that in order to ensure the continued success of the industry, it is essential that the country’s leaders be held accountable for the commitments they make, “and this can only be done if we are aware, educated of the matters affecting our industry. If we fail then our nature island fails.”

The DHTA 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Corporate Cocktailunder as held under the theme: “How Technology is transforming the Guest Experience.”