At its upcoming annual general meeting on August 15, 2018, the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) will outline its plans of how the tourism industry can be better positioned to facilitate sustainable economic growth in Dominica.

The DHTA has aligned its strategies with the national resiliency plan to ensure that its objectives are in keeping with that of the other industries on island. The association says: “We believe that the efforts by the government is commendable and as an industry we support this move to be the most climate resilient nation in the world.”

Thus, the discussion will be guided under the theme: “Beyond resiliency: igniting our growth engine” and will feature addresses from DHTA executive members including the incoming president and key note speaker, Immediate Past President of the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, Sanovnik Destang.

Destang is set to make a case for the reprioritization of the industry to the fore as it relates to funding and visibility, especially in anticipation of the new tourist season, while reiterating the importance of the tourism industry. Unfortunately, industry projections are much slower than actual growth and factors including: availability of working capital, delayed pay-out of insurance payments and waning stakeholder confidence are to blame.

With the growing challenges hindering the progress of key tourism stakeholders, and the industry at large, the DHTA believes that there is a great need for the implementation of individual and sector specific plans and policies to aid the industry’s rebound from the extensive damages sustained after Hurricane Maria, in particular. Thus, there is great interest in the government’s intention to aid in this revitalization of the industry.

These issues, among others, will be further discussed at the annual general meeting and the DHTA will provide its recommendations to the public at the open session of the proceedings from 5pm on August 15, 2018.

About DHTA

Operating as a membership-based tourism development organization for over four decades, the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association is a focal point for the tourism industry in Dominica. The DHTA assumes a leadership role in the industry, and acts as a catalyst for enabling Dominica’s tourism economy to reach its full potential to the benefit of our current and future members, visitors, investors and travel partners, citizens and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

