Digicel Dominica and the Government of Dominica have signed a 15 year contract for telecommunication services valued at over $200 million.

The contract was signed at a ceremony held at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill on Monday.

“Today is indeed very historic in the telecommunications sector since for the first time over 50 years that an alternative telecommunications service provider, apart from the incumbent has been awarded a contract to provide telecommunications services to the government of Dominica ,” Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie said while addressing the ceremony.

According to him, this is a clear indication that the government decision-making process is in keeping with the principles of transparency and non-discriminatory with an award being made on merit, prophecy and established protocol.

Austrie indicated that five corporate entities submitted bids for this project and after a very competitive bidding process, “we are here today with the winning bidder, Digicel, and to announce the commencement of a 15-year relationship.”

“We are satisfied that Digicel will provide the government of Dominica with a range of quality services approved in the contract and deliver a very robust, resilient, high capacity and smart network to meet the growing telecommunications [needs] within the public service and to the Dominican public,” he stated.

Austrie further stated that the government is excited about the economic impact this new Digicel network will have on the economic development and growth of Dominica.

“With this network, every sector of the economy will be positively impacted, particularly the health sector, with the enhanced use of telemedicine services, education, with the introduction of an E-education hub for all primary and secondary schools and students of this country, agriculture through improved efficiency, the link to farmers to market and structured prices, tourism, WiFi services installed at strategic locations including public spaces, like the airport and tourism sites…” he noted.

However, a 15-year relationship will have it challenges, Austrie said, but he is confident that the parties will use their best initiatives through the development of a harmonious relationship and will provide for avenues to resolve issues which arise from time-to-time.

Meantime, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Digicel Dominica, Nikima Royer-Jno Baptiste, said all government sites will be connected to a new high speed resilient fibre optic backed up through two on-island and one off-island data centre.

“Every single government structure will be connected to the fastest and most reliable digital network,” she said.

Royer-Jno Baptiste added that government will be initially introducing several cutting edge ICT initiatives in Dominica which includes CCTV monitoring, including facial and license plate recognition, “contributing significantly to the safety of all Dominicans and visitors to our country.”

On January 26th, 2018, the government of Dominica published a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the rebuilding and provisioning of Telecommunication and ITC Services to the government. The Request sought a comprehensive package of services including Telephony, Internet, Data and other ICT- related products and services to all government facilities on the island while ensuring a robust, redundant and resilient technical infrastructure capable of ensuring business continuity after any natural disaster.

Monday’s signing is the culmination of this RFP process.