Wednesday 29th March, 2017: Kingston Jamaica–Digicel announced today an agreement with ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, to expand its 4G LTE networks across its 26 markets in the Caribbean and Central America.

Deploying ZTE’s world-class 4G LTE solutions will see Digicel delivering the highest-performance mobile broadband services to all its customers across the region.

ZTE’s innovative 4G LTE solutions including Uni-RAN will help Digicel upgrade and optimize its infrastructure as part of an ongoing network transformation program, providing subscribers with superior mobile internet connectivity and coverage. ZTE Uni-RAN solutions will support network evolution at Digicel by enabling deployment of next-generation digital services and business innovations.

Deployed by mobile carriers around the world, ZTE’s Uni-RAN solution increases the network operation efficiency by prolonging the lifecycle of devices through network upgrades and smooth evolution. Based on ZTE’s SDR (Software Defined Radio) technology, Uni-RAN protects operators’ investment and dramatically reduces network costs and increases the stability and reliability of network operation.

Digicel recently announced its Digicel 2030 global transformation program promising customers a completely new communications and entertainment experience made possible by a more agile, customer-centric application of resources and investment.