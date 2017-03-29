BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel partners with ZTE to expand 4G LTE networks across the Caribbean and Central AmericaDigicel press release - Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 2:24 PM
Wednesday 29th March, 2017: Kingston Jamaica–Digicel announced today an agreement with ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, to expand its 4G LTE networks across its 26 markets in the Caribbean and Central America.
Deploying ZTE’s world-class 4G LTE solutions will see Digicel delivering the highest-performance mobile broadband services to all its customers across the region.
ZTE’s innovative 4G LTE solutions including Uni-RAN will help Digicel upgrade and optimize its infrastructure as part of an ongoing network transformation program, providing subscribers with superior mobile internet connectivity and coverage. ZTE Uni-RAN solutions will support network evolution at Digicel by enabling deployment of next-generation digital services and business innovations.
Deployed by mobile carriers around the world, ZTE’s Uni-RAN solution increases the network operation efficiency by prolonging the lifecycle of devices through network upgrades and smooth evolution. Based on ZTE’s SDR (Software Defined Radio) technology, Uni-RAN protects operators’ investment and dramatically reduces network costs and increases the stability and reliability of network operation.
Digicel recently announced its Digicel 2030 global transformation program promising customers a completely new communications and entertainment experience made possible by a more agile, customer-centric application of resources and investment.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
when LTE arrives I leaving Cable & Wirless aka Bmboile aka Lime aka Flow