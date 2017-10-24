DIGICEL RESTORES SERVICE IN POND CASSE’

Tuesday, 24 th October 2017 – Roseau, Dominica: Digicel customers from PondCasse’ are now re-connected to the network.

Digicel has already re-established service in: Jimmit, Mahaut, Marigot, Woodfordhill, Wesley, Anse De Mai, Anse Sol Dat, Campbell, Layou Valley and sections of Warner, Calibishie, Bense, Toucarie, Cottage, Morne Louis, sections of Tan, Grand Bay, Laudat Main Road, Canefield East, Canefield Proper, Massacre, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Grand Savanne, Castle Comfort, Layou, Canefield, Roseau and Fond Cole. The restoration of the Digicel sites at – Morne Bruce, Portsmouth North and its 4G site at the Stadium -has re-established service for customers in: Kingshill, sections of Loubiere, Bath Estate, Louisville, sections of Newtown, Lagoon, Bay St, Grange, Elmshall and Paix Bouche.

Digicel’s engineers remain hard at work on total network restoration in the shortestpossible time.