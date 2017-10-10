More cell sites are coming up across Dominica as Digicel’s army of engineers continue to restore service to customers following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

As at noon on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, Douglas Point which serves customers in Toucarie, Cottage, Morne Louis and sections of Tan Tan, became the most recent site to have come back online. Customers in these communities can once again receive voice and data signals to their devices – enabling them to connect with loved ones and resume business operations.

Digicel continues to send additional supplies and personnel to address humanitarian needs and support the overall recovery process. The company continues to make steady progress to get the people of Dominica connected.