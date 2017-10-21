Roseau, Dominica: Digicel customers in Marigot, home to

the Douglas Charles Airport, are now re-connected to the network.

Service has already resumed for customers in: Woodfordhill, Wesley, Anse Du Mai,

Anse Sol Dat, Campbell, Layou Valley and sections of Warner, Calibishe, Bense,

Toucarie, Cottage, Morne Louis, sections of Tan, Grand Bay, Laudat Main Road,

Canefield East, Canefield Proper, Massacre Mahaut, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Grand

Savanne, Castle Comfort, Glasgow, Great George, Layou, Stadium, Canefield, Roseau;

Layou in Hilsborough Estate and Fond Cole. The restoration of the Digicel sites at –

Morne Bruce, Portsmouth North and its 4G site at the Stadium – has re-established

service for customers in: Kingshill, sections of Loubiere, Bath Estate, Luisville, sections

of Newtown, Lagon, Bay St, Grange, sections of Tan, areas near the Savannah,

Elmshall and Paix Bouche.

Digicel’s engineers remain committed to working on total network restoration in the

shortest possible time.