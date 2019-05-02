Digicel to bring new episode of Game of Thrones to Jazz n’ Creole

In its quest to satisfy its customers and fans of the popular television series Game of Thrones, Digicel Dominica will bring the new episode of the final season to the 10th annual Jazz n’ Creole.

Marketing Executive at Digicel Dominica, Tyrella Alexander made the announcement at the final Jazz n’ Creole press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

The event will take place at Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth on Sunday [May 5].

“We realized that a number of our customers, a number of the patrons of Jazz n’ Creole are also fanatics of the much-talked-about ‘Game of Thrones’ which is featured on HBO, so this time around we want to add something extra,” she said. “We want to ensure that those fans can get to see the next episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ while at the Jazz n’ Creole”

According to Alexander a number of fans have been informing about the series, trying to figure out how they can balance both.

“They have been asking about it and you know trying to think how they can balance both, enjoying the great songs of Jazz n’ Creole, the soothing music and at the same time being able to catch up on the next episode of their favourite Game of Thrones,” Alexander stated.

She explained that two screens will be erected upstairs the officer’s quarters to facilitate the fans.

“We will ensure that they will be able to view the episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ live at the Jazz ‘n Creole,” she stated.

She continued, “Right after you get your doses of jazz and you are enjoying the music then you can come upstairs to the officer’s quarters and watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ live.”

Moreover she said as a full entertainment provider it’s only fitting that the company support causes like this, “especially in this case the Jazz n’ Creole.”

“Our contribution this year will ensure that the team is equipped to facilitate its streaming and other elements of its products at the Jazz n’ Creole’ through seamless internet connectivity, of course we want to help them ensure that they are able to reach their intended audience and ensure that the event reaches all success,” Alexander explained.

She commended the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) for the staging of the event this year.