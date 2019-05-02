Digicel to bring new episode of Game of Thrones to Jazz n’ Creole

In its quest to satisfy its customers and fans of the popular television series Game of Thrones, Digicel Dominica will bring the new episode of the final season to the 10th annual Jazz n’ Creole.
Marketing Executive at Digicel Dominica, Tyrella Alexander made the announcement at the final Jazz n’ Creole press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.
The event will take place at Fort Shirley Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth on Sunday [May 5].
“We realized that a number of our customers, a number of the patrons of Jazz n’ Creole are also fanatics of the much-talked-about ‘Game of Thrones’ which is featured on HBO, so this time around we want to add something extra,” she said. “We want to ensure that those fans can get to see the next episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ while at the Jazz n’ Creole”
According to Alexander a number of fans have been informing about the series, trying to figure out how they can balance both.
“They have been asking about it and you know trying to think how they can balance both, enjoying the great songs of Jazz n’ Creole, the soothing music and at the same time being able to catch up on the next episode of their favourite Game of Thrones,” Alexander stated.
She explained that two screens will be erected upstairs the officer’s quarters to facilitate the fans.
“We will ensure that they will be able to view the episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ live at the Jazz ‘n Creole,” she stated.
She continued, “Right after you get your doses of jazz and you are enjoying the music then you can come upstairs to the officer’s quarters and watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ live.”
Moreover she said as a full entertainment provider it’s only fitting that the company support causes like this, “especially in this case the Jazz n’ Creole.”
“Our contribution this year will ensure that the team is equipped to facilitate its streaming and other elements of its products at the Jazz n’ Creole’ through seamless internet connectivity, of course we want to help them ensure that they are able to reach their intended audience and ensure that the event reaches all success,” Alexander explained.
She commended the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) for the staging of the event this year.
7 Comments
Who has the BALLS to tell Digicel to stop that crap? Our consciousness has gone to the dogs.
Creole Jazz or Jazz Creole and Digicel wants to bring in big screen to show Game of Thrones? And no one in authority can tell them no thanks? But sadly the stupid people will enjoy it! Dominicans are quickly becoming the most stupid and gullible in the world.
But they cant finsh giving the whole of.DA digi play wow go digi
Its all about the money. This has become just about getting into the pockets and not about jazz and creole lovers.
Why are we tainting our culture with foreign stuff. How does this become part of our DOMINICA. No wonder we have to infuse something alien to our productions to make it acceptable. It’s the same way we think that a Reggae artist needs to be in Creole festival.
Why is Digicel seeking to take away the patrons from the Jazz performers? They are there to perform for the audience. The festival is an opportunity for the Jazz performers to build their fan base. Showing the Games of Throne at the same time undermines the Jazz showcase and the artists. Play the movie some other time.
Actually, GOT (Game of Thrones) airs at 9pm. It was stated that the concert will be over by then. However, as a fan, i cannot enjoy the show in the presense of posers and non fans. Real fans know they rather watch in peace and quiet by themselves or just around their select friends who appreciate things like NO excessive talking, asking “dumb” questions about the show, or anything that can distract your from the most minute detail about the show). Nah i definitely wont be at jazz already. even worse if they decide to show my favorite show there. Disrespectful in my opinion. Nothing seems to be sacred anymore. thats like putting pineapples on pizza. Some things are just wrong. i’ll be home. thank you.
This is so lame. Trying too darn hard!