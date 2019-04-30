Divorce negatively affecting the family in Dominica says church leader

Divorce has been identified as one of the major factors that are negatively impacting the family in Dominica.
Lay Associate in Pastoral Care, Davis Letang made that observation at a national consultation which was held here recently.
He said although he was unable to obtain statistics from the government registry on the number of divorce cases in Dominica over the past 5 years, in time for this presentation, information gleaned from a report from the Legal Aid Clinic in the social and economic review for 2016/2017, indicated that during that period, the Legal Aid Clinic saw 33 individuals who were seeking advice on divorce.
“This is very instructive and this tells us something,” Letang stated.
He said the information suggests that young people today are no longer prepared to observe the vow, “until death do us part”.
“Sometimes they make us think that this is something of the past and there are a number of factors that contribute to that including, we don’t probably have the strong religious ethic that we used to have in the past; our society is becoming more liberal. Women are saying, well I am not going to stay in that relationship,” he remarked. “That’s not what I bargained for.”
Letang believes that people have become more liberal, especially women because of the employment opportunities and the strides that women have made in education and therefore the strides that they have made in employment.
He said economic strain in the family is also another factor which has to do with employment.
“We just cannot make it; things are too rough so I have to leave,” Letang said
He said, in addition to that, a lot of the young people tend sometimes to look at what happened with their parents.
“If they had parents who in the past experienced a divorce, it’s very likely that they would do so,” Letang noted.
The pastor states that he doesn’t have the statistics but is ready to say with certainty that divorce is affecting families negatively. Has divorce even been on the rise in Dominica over the last few years? 33 people sought advice on divorce, how many of them actually went through with the divorce? How many are still married? Did any of them enter into counseling and are still working on their relationship? We don’t know and he doesn’t know but is ready to state facts.
Secondly, if divorce is on the rise, have we looked at the reasons why? Yes women are more liberal now than before but is that a bad thing. Do you recommend these women stay in abusive relationships or in cheating relationships or with a man who isn’t meeting their needs.
You are almost blaming women for divorce which is wrong. We need to realize that it takes 2 people to make a relationship work and stop excusing men for their behavior. What has this pastor recommended to stop divorces. Nothing, just…
Yes, Divorce has a negative impact on the family especially the child, however, I always say that it is better to create 2 positive environments that all can coexist in than to live in one negative environment and be subjected to tension, emotional, mental and sometimes physical abuse. People change, but should people expect to remain in an unhappy, emotionless or toxic environment because it is seen as something unethical or some predetermined studies that it will automatically result in negative effects? I think the issue is that when we divorce, we FORGET to work on the emotional scars that everyone involved may experience and that is what creates the burdens and children go on to repeat the same mistakes. We do not explain to them the issues at hand and why this was their outcome or entertain their views on the matter. Most of all, they witness the parents harbour unresolved emotional scars.
Blame the women
Conversely, a relationship that is in turmoil has an even greater negative effect on the family. “Until death d us part” is a noble goal provided the relationship works for both parties.
Just recently, I was talking to a woman friend, and she was saying her life is a living hell. The husband is a serial philanderer, and that has been going on even before they were married 40 years ago. They claim to love each other, but to suggest someone stay in that relationship “until death do us part” is to commit oneself to a life of torture. In that particular case, it may come to death do us part. But if I were the woman, I would have left this man ages ago.
There is also a serious level of infidelity too. Our leaders are no examples. The things we do and hear these days, man its unbelievable. When there is no fear of the Lord, people will do anything to fulfill their selfish desires. Instead of we living a life of the scriptures we prefer to bend them to suit us.
“Women are saying, well I am not going to stay in that relationship,” he remarked. “That’s not what I bargained for.”
You damn right … now women know that they have an option. and so do men, by the way ….
If you are being abused- man or woman, then do what you have to do. God will understand. Sad thing is, the signs are usually there before we make the vow, but we believe we can change him/her.
expected it to have a positive impact Pastor?
Like i said. Our leaders of today are not the best examples. Television programs as well have caused this and instilled notions that it is ok to be an adulterer. these days the women taking their foot and playing do back. There is a high private sector industry where cooking containers are made (bomb), thriving more than ever with the introduction of them spaniards. Our social institutions like the the family is in a serious situation. These days i see a lot of people marrying like is a style, then moments later i see the same husband off with another woman somewhere. Or i hear about the old boyfriend of the wife still on the scene. I mean we have sincerely lost our morals as a country in many instances. That is why i always say every country deserves the government/ leader it has. Look at how we behave these days. Look at who is in charge, and i dont just mean in government, i mean in top positions, in the communities, at the home. coincidence? i think not.
This is because our leaders (i.e church, political, public and private sector or social). do not promote family values.
We men have no respect for women and children and by extension families. We do not see establishing good families as a desirable goal, as a success.
We are being pulled by the individualistic culture of the west. Before we were told that family was everything, and family loyalty was important as part of our religious education.
Now no one cares.
We are so hipped to the sexual revolution that we forget basic human values.
Without families there will be no communities and no nations. Because of the proliferation of single mothers families, communities and nations run the risk of deterioration. We men have to be more responsible. Our leaders have to advocate family values in words , actions and attitude.