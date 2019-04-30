Divorce negatively affecting the family in Dominica says church leader

Divorce has been identified as one of the major factors that are negatively impacting the family in Dominica.

Lay Associate in Pastoral Care, Davis Letang made that observation at a national consultation which was held here recently.

He said although he was unable to obtain statistics from the government registry on the number of divorce cases in Dominica over the past 5 years, in time for this presentation, information gleaned from a report from the Legal Aid Clinic in the social and economic review for 2016/2017, indicated that during that period, the Legal Aid Clinic saw 33 individuals who were seeking advice on divorce.

“This is very instructive and this tells us something,” Letang stated.

He said the information suggests that young people today are no longer prepared to observe the vow, “until death do us part”.

“Sometimes they make us think that this is something of the past and there are a number of factors that contribute to that including, we don’t probably have the strong religious ethic that we used to have in the past; our society is becoming more liberal. Women are saying, well I am not going to stay in that relationship,” he remarked. “That’s not what I bargained for.”

Letang believes that people have become more liberal, especially women because of the employment opportunities and the strides that women have made in education and therefore the strides that they have made in employment.

He said economic strain in the family is also another factor which has to do with employment.

“We just cannot make it; things are too rough so I have to leave,” Letang said

He said, in addition to that, a lot of the young people tend sometimes to look at what happened with their parents.

“If they had parents who in the past experienced a divorce, it’s very likely that they would do so,” Letang noted.