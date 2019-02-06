DLP delegates conference to be held this monthDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 11:25 AM
The next delegates conference of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will be held in Londonderry on February 17, 2019.
This was announced at a DLP news conference which is currently underway at the DLP headquarters on Great Marlborough Street.
The last DLP delegates conference was held in 2013 at Pointe Michel.
DNO will have more on that in a subsequent story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Look out Wesley and Marigot and the north east
air port coming
hospital coming
improved agriculture coming
DLP Delegates Conference coming FOR SURE
Election coming SOON!!!
i not even reading that. all i know is the calypso from Jaydee that will ruffle some feathers.