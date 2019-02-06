Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

DLP officials at the news conference:(l-r) Edward Registe, Ian Douglas, Dr. Vince Henderson

The next delegates conference of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will be held in Londonderry on February 17, 2019.

This was announced at a DLP news conference which is currently underway at the DLP headquarters on Great Marlborough Street.

The last DLP delegates conference was held in 2013 at Pointe Michel.

DNO will have more on that in a subsequent story.