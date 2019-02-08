DLP delegates conference will reveal party’s plans says Ian douglasDominica News Online - Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 10:15 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Portsmouth Constituency, Ian Douglas has said the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) upcoming delegates’ conference will set the stage on a plan for what is to come in the future.
The minister made the remarks while addressing the DLP’s press conference held in Roseau on Wednesday.
“We are going into our delegates conference in the next two Sundays in Wesley to really set the stage on the plan for what is to come in the future,” he said. “Our Prime Minister has already hinted to some of those things.”
Douglas continued, “We are talking about the cruise ferry. We are talking about the deep water harbour. We are talking about the international airport that is to come.”
He said he believes that the DLP is the only political party with a plan.
“We have come to the populace. We have come to the electorate, to the population and we have laid out a plan…,” the Portsmouth MP submitted.
Douglas said as the country continues to recover and become stronger economically and fiscally, the party will give back to the people.
The DLP will hold its delegates conference in Londonderry from 2p.m on Sunday February 17, 2019.
These plans that the MP spoke about should have come to fruition many moons ago. This is just shameless electioneering. The Silly Season has certainly begun. The DLP candidates are subjecting the electorate to the same old, tired, unfulfilled promises, nothing new. The country is presently stagnated . It needs a change of Ministers, with fresh ideas, a new thinking, morally upstanding, humble and caring. Dominicans have to stop gambling their future and that of their children with this uncaring, unthoughtful regime. At the next polls, VOTE FOR CHANGE!
Mr Joker Ian Douglas stop making useless noise on this fake political appetite of yours. For 18 years you clowns have staged a Fake stage of false plans for Domininca where ony 18 Ministers were recruited while our farmers were and have been excluded form production farming work over 18 years now. That you and your failed corrupt lazy worthless Labour government has imposed and injected us with, so we continue to survive in poverty the name and game of your corrupt incompetent labour government under your failed boyish so called Prie (Odd) Minister. This coming election we need you all out of office and to account for the misdeeds you all clowns have endured on a people who longer have jobs. Your government has been exceptionally lazy. We have seen enough poverty, so get out.
I must commend Ian for his use of the English Language. Trained as a Lawyer, he’s smart, but not smart enough to fool those with common sense. Please publish the current unemployment rate in Dominica. Please provide a completed Environmental Impact Assessment Survey for the proposed International Airport and its confirmed location. Please provide the total cost of said airport and ferry terminal with the names of the funders and donor agencies or countries. You see Ian, unless you can provide the aforementioned documents that can be independently verified, you’re just part of another “Vote Catching Scheme,” with your fancy words.
So basically all you coming with the same talk for the last 19 years …. I’m a labourite but all you have to come good that election there Wii. We want action and these things are not going to happen in one year. So better all you even come up with something else.