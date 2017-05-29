DLP retains power if election is called; UWP gathering support – poll (full results)Dominica News Online - Monday, May 29th, 2017 at 12:02 PM
The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will retain power if an election is called, a national poll by Alex Bruno shows.
The poll also shows that the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is gathering support.
The results of the poll were released on Monday morning.
The poll was based on the question: Which Political Party will win Dominica’s next General Parliamentary Elections? Efforts were concentrated on 13 out of 21 constituencies.
Bruno stated that he has 95 percent confidence, that 58% of the sample agree the Dominica Labour Party will win (+/- 3.91) the next Dominica General Elections.
“Respondents were of the opinion that the D.L.P will retain eleven (11) seats; the Vielle Case, Portsmouth, Cottage, Grand Bay, Paix Bouche, Colihaut, Salybia, La Plaine, Soufriere, CastleBruce and Mahaut constituencies. The Petite Savanne constituency is a contingency seat which could also be called for the D.L.P, based on polling data – albeit inconclusive,” the results of the poll show.
The poll also stated that “It was also the opinion of the respondents that the United Workers Party (U.W.P) will hold on to its six (6) currently held seats: Marigot, Salisbury, Wesley, Roseau Central, Roseau North and Roseau South, while becoming more competitive in Morne Jaune which this poll declares as a toss-up seat. The U.W.P could grab the Morne Jaune seat within the margin of error if the majority of the undecided vote goes U.W.P’s way. The U.W.P also polled competitively in the St. Joseph and Roseau Valley constituencies. St.Joseph was found to be the constituency with the highest level of undecided voters/respondents in each of the seven polling categories and may very well swing either way. St. Joseph is certainly the seat which seems most vulnerable.”
“So, if the poll results hold, the D.L.P shall win the next general election (should it be held today) with a reduced mandate of twelve (12) seats, while U.W.P can possibly take nine (9) seats,” the result shows. “However, the latter will require a herculean task which is somewhat impeded by the incoherent messaging of the opposition party, and compounded by the public legal distraction of its leader, Mr. Lennox Linton.”
Bruno holds a Master’s Degree in political science and is currently pursuing his Ph.D in that field.
The full results of the poll are published below.
I believe if the elections are conducted like the last general election, then labour will still win , But if it is conducted on a level playing field , Then workers will win convincingly since 2000, Alex , La plane sit was ,and still is workers, Castlebruce, was and still is workers, Roseau valley was and still is workers, Labour didn’t win them, They took then, They also took st joseph seat, The world knows that
Labour only getting 13 seats??????
While polls indicate a likely outcome, truth is the actual outcome varies wildly from the polling result many times. I would have much rathered if the sample was inclusive of every constituent over the age of 18, rather than only the current registered list of voters.
If that were the case, according to the poll, whereby a DLP election victory is viewed by the citizenry, why was Skerrit so desperate to pass bills to reform the electoral act?
I am certainly one of those that will not be voting labour again!!!!
Still gonna win💁
the pole looks mad as the person him self. alex is sick this pole is by
Telephone “pole” or electoral “poll”…. Make up you mind before someone give you a lash with a pole! lol