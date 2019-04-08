DLP suspends all official party activities during Easter season

Prime Minister and political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Skerrit has said that he has advised that all official Dominica Labour Party activities be deferred until after Easter.

The prime minister made the disclosure on Monday morning while announcing the postponement of the launch of the candidate for the Grand Fond/Riviere Cyrique/Morne Jaune constituency, Gretta Roberts. The launch was scheduled to be held at Grand Fond on Sunday April 14, 2019.

Skerrit said that plans were well underway for the event but yesterday (Sunday March 7) he received a call from a respected religious leader “who thought it unfortunate that the event would have coincided with Palm Sunday observances.” Palm Sunday is the final Sunday of Lent and marks the beginning of Holy Week.

“I’ve not spoken with the party executive but I’m sure they will agree with me that we do not need a clash of that nature at this time,” Skerrit explained.”Accordingly, I have advised campaign manager, Vince Henderson and the constituency planning committee to defer all official party activities until after the Easter observances and to set a new date for Sister Gretta’s launch.”

The new date for the launch will be Sunday April 28, 2019.