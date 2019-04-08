DLP suspends all official party activities during Easter season

Prime Minister and political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Skerrit has said that he has advised that all official Dominica Labour Party activities be deferred until after Easter.
The prime minister made the disclosure on Monday morning while announcing the postponement of the launch of the candidate for the Grand Fond/Riviere Cyrique/Morne Jaune constituency, Gretta Roberts. The launch was scheduled to be held at Grand Fond on Sunday April 14, 2019.
Skerrit said that plans were well underway for the event but yesterday (Sunday March 7) he received a call from a respected religious leader “who thought it unfortunate that the event would have coincided with Palm Sunday observances.” Palm Sunday is the final Sunday of Lent and marks the beginning of Holy Week.
“I’ve not spoken with the party executive but I’m sure they will agree with me that we do not need a clash of that nature at this time,” Skerrit explained.”Accordingly, I have advised campaign manager, Vince Henderson and the constituency planning committee to defer all official party activities until after the Easter observances and to set a new date for Sister Gretta’s launch.”
The new date for the launch will be Sunday April 28, 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Lie! ! Lie!! Lie!!!
Since after election 2014 which DLP stole, you have never stopped campaigning .
Your lazy leader!!
Who cares what you do?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Well this sounds fair enough
Its ambassador his excellency Vince Henderson and not just Vince Henderson Honorable Prime Minister. I might be mistaken, he might not be ambassador anymore.
“I’ve not spoken with the party executive” Please you are the party executive—please. So she will have to wait in Grand Fond for a couple more weeks eh!!!
DNO to me the subject and body of this article dont’ agree. How could the “DLP suspend all official party activities” when Skerrit said “I’ve not spoken with the party executive”? So is Skerrit the DLP and the executive of the DLP? Is Skerrit not tired of deceiving people? How come he said he has not discussed it with his executive but at the same time he telling us he had spoken to Vince? Man I am even fedup with that Skerrit and his hypocrisy
Since when he is being advised, he taking decision on his own all the time and because he is at fault, saying he is advised shame on you .
Time to leave office.
Desperate time Skerrit,but common sense should have told you so.
Lent started on ash wednesday 6 of march is it only now you all realize that We are approaching Easter and that We were supposed to fast, give alms and respekt your fellowmen, drop bad takling and make peace.