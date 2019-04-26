DLP to officially Launch its new Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique candidate

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will officially launch Gretta Roberts on Sunday April 28, 2019. Roberts, a long-time educator and former Principal, will be DLP’s candidate for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique Constituency.

A release from the DLP states that Roberts was an outstanding teacher for many years and has deep roots in the community. She is the daughter of Gertrude Roberts, the Parliamentary Representative for Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique from 1990 to 2005 who represented the Opposition United Workers Party in Dominica’s Parliament.

According to the DLP release, “The beloved elder Roberts says of her daughter, ‘I did not envisage my children getting involved in politics like I did, but Gretta has found herself with the right kind of people, and so I am very excited.’

The DLP release quotes the elder Roberts as saying, “The DLP has proven, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Roosevelt) Skerrit that its heart is in the right place and that it can deliver for people; and, therefore, I fully endorse my daughter’s move.”

The release goes on to say that Gretta own move into politics, according to her, is about remaining true to her family’s commitment of service to people and quotes her as saying, “I am inspired as much by my mother’s history of service, as with the opportunities that are ahead for the next generation.”

The new DLP candidate for Morne/Riviere Cyrique says she is prepared for the work ahead, and looks forward to her ‘next level of representation.’

“For me this is a continuation of a life of service fighting for the people of Grand Fond, Morne Jaune and Riviere Cyrique,” she says.

Meantime, DLP Political Leader Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said this week, “We are entering an exciting period where we have begun the launch of the various candidates. We are very excited about the candidacy of Gretta. She has a history of achievement and a record of community involvement, and she is a wonderful addition to our team.”

The Dominican leader also said “She has shown the strength and the energy needed to build on the strong foundation we have laid in the community as well as in the constituency of Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique; and she is well-placed to be able to lead the charge going forward given the transformation that’s taking place there.”

Roberts replaces the retiring two-term DLP Representative for that area Ivor Stephenson.

The official launch is set to take place at a rally at on the Grand Fond Playing Field from 2 PM this Sunday. Top DLP leaders will address the launch. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will deliver the feature address.

Prime Minister Skerrit also mentioned that on the 12th of May the new ‘people’s choice’ candidate for the Roseau South, Shekira Hypolite will be launched in Newtown.