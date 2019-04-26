DLP to officially Launch its new Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique candidate

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will officially launch Gretta Roberts on Sunday April 28, 2019. Roberts, a long-time educator and former Principal, will be DLP’s candidate for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique Constituency.
A release from the DLP states that Roberts was an outstanding teacher for many years and has deep roots in the community. She is the daughter of Gertrude Roberts, the Parliamentary Representative for Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique from 1990 to 2005 who represented the Opposition United Workers Party in Dominica’s Parliament.
According to the DLP release, “The beloved elder Roberts says of her daughter, ‘I did not envisage my children getting involved in politics like I did, but Gretta has found herself with the right kind of people, and so I am very excited.’
The DLP release quotes the elder Roberts as saying, “The DLP has proven, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Roosevelt) Skerrit that its heart is in the right place and that it can deliver for people; and, therefore, I fully endorse my daughter’s move.”
The release goes on to say that Gretta own move into politics, according to her, is about remaining true to her family’s commitment of service to people and quotes her as saying, “I am inspired as much by my mother’s history of service, as with the opportunities that are ahead for the next generation.”
The new DLP candidate for Morne/Riviere Cyrique says she is prepared for the work ahead, and looks forward to her ‘next level of representation.’
“For me this is a continuation of a life of service fighting for the people of Grand Fond, Morne Jaune and Riviere Cyrique,” she says.
Meantime, DLP Political Leader Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said this week, “We are entering an exciting period where we have begun the launch of the various candidates. We are very excited about the candidacy of Gretta. She has a history of achievement and a record of community involvement, and she is a wonderful addition to our team.”
The Dominican leader also said “She has shown the strength and the energy needed to build on the strong foundation we have laid in the community as well as in the constituency of Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique; and she is well-placed to be able to lead the charge going forward given the transformation that’s taking place there.”
Roberts replaces the retiring two-term DLP Representative for that area Ivor Stephenson.
The official launch is set to take place at a rally at on the Grand Fond Playing Field from 2 PM this Sunday. Top DLP leaders will address the launch. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will deliver the feature address.
Prime Minister Skerrit also mentioned that on the 12th of May the new ‘people’s choice’ candidate for the Roseau South, Shekira Hypolite will be launched in Newtown.
18 Comments
I am not sure the elder Robers would endorse her dauhter’s affiliation with the DLP. The report quoted the DLP as saying that. Can we have a name from the DLP representative who quoted the elder Robert’s support for her daughter?
Look like senior elder Roberts have an axe to grind….. or is it something else? Mamme we are dealing with a different person than the one you spoke about in parliament some years back. We have yet to see the true colours.
Greta is this about public service or a pay day? There are rumours and allegations that you were offered and paid about $176,000 to be Skerrit’s candidate in GF. Folks are confused knowing that your mom is a lifelong UWP operative. So Greta before people take sides and recite that it is ‘Beta with Greta’ or ‘Greedy Greta’, please clear the air before they draw their own conclusions. You cannot afford to ignore and/or remain silent on this questions Madam.
Still would not win that sit without stealing. . DLP has lost popularity everywhere I go people are talking bad about the dlp … uwp will win the next election
People please dont be fooled. Last perk Skerritt was in Grand Fond “touring the site of the housing project”. Was it coincidental? No. He wanted to boost the image of Gretta and the failing labor party in the constituency. Work had been going on at a steady pace on the roads leading to Grand Fond. Skerritt doesn’t been visit Greta’s brother in law who up to this day is the parl rep of the constituency. It is his way at any cost. There is a secret awaiting him. The people will teach Gretta what family bond is. Her betrayal of her mother’s legacy will be defined at the polls. Dr Cuffy will treat her. So Skerritt, thanks for the little you are doing in the constituency. It is not from your personal funds. We will gladly accept it and on elections day tell you that Dominica and Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique/ Grand Fond doesn’t need you anymore. You have killed the Dominican spirit. Change is a MUST. Labor MUST go. Welcome Dr Cuffy. Take your seat in the parliamentary halls as MP for…
Once the good people of Grand Fond/Morne Jaune/ Riviere Cyrique remember that Dr Fontaine’s seat was given to Stephenson unfairly, Gretta will be DLPs first reject!!!
Pharo Cuffy will whip her beyond recognition, since the people know that she is representing a highly corrupt DLP, lead by a visionless misleader called Roosevelt, a square peg in round hole, an excellent liar, an inarticulte showman suffering from hubris syndrome, a lavish spender of states resources,a coward who is scared of losing power. DLP and Gretta has no plan to advance Dominica, so people take what you get .Gretta by shamelessly associating with DLP, has given her endorsement to Dominica’s retrogression. Reject her! Discard her,and I know that she will ..!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Boy I used to admire this woman so much! I’m disappointed that she would choose to go up for labor… What a waste
The thirteen political neophytes, personally hand picked by Skerrit, are like sheep being taken to the slaughter. The DLP is a failed, one man’s political party. This one man chooses all the candidates, sets all the misguided policies without any input from his present, soon to be discarded, sycophantic ministers. Anyone, who of his/her own accord, joins this nakedly corrupt party of bandits, cannot be taken too seriously. The present DLP construct, has gained notoriety for CORRUPTION, MONEY HOARDING, INEPTITUDE, LYING and DIVISIVENESS. The DLP best days are in the rear mirror. They have long been EXPIRED!
As a fellow resident of Vielle Case, I want to tell Skerrit that he can do what he wants, fire who he wants, buy who he wants and launch who he wants but the people are fed up with him and the people are ready to FIRE them! In fact for the first time in the last 20 yrs, Roosevelt Skerrit himself is in serious trouble in the Vielle case constituency. Last year around this time, I would tell any one that Skerrit was untouchable. But since JR’s name was thrown in the ring there has been a 360 degree shift. The only reason the people of V/case voting Skerrit is because he is PM. But really the majority of his votes come from Penville and with JR being from Penville and a strong community person, I can tell you Skerrit is trembling. Skerrit has done the maths and knows the Penville people will support JR and UWPites in both V/Case and Thibaud will go all out in support of Junior. So change might very well start in the V/ case constituency, come next election
All I will say to Gretta Roberts is, REMEMBER why she is replacing the seating DLP candidate. Gretta, Remember my fried Stephenson particularly the situation that caused triggered before he was airlifted. That’s all on that.
But to Dominicans all over, I want to remind you of the old tricks of the deceiver who always wants to blame people for his own failure. So is Skerrit telling us that Ian Douglas of Portsmouth, is a working candidate and that’s why Skerrit cannot fire him in a DLP stronghold? Go to Portsmouth people and you will agree with me that Ian Douglas is the most FAILED DLP candidate in the history of our politics! In fact many believe that the ONLY reason Ian is still the DLP candidate for Portsmouth, is because Ian is a Lawyer Skerrit confided in. The same can be said of Reggie Austrie though he is not a lawyer but might be a co . Otherwise the DLP team is by FAR the worse team ever assembled by the DLP. This team is just what many refer to as a “Security Guard” firm
Really Elder Roberts? I wonder if these people really have Dominica’s interest at heart because clearly the DLP has not serve Dominica well.
They definitely don’t mine the decaying country, but they like $$$$$$$..!!!
So understand now why so many of our students are lost ..Poor role models!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I am still Red and even more RED than Gretta and definitely more RED than Skerrit himself, since they just dyed their clothes in RED for red votes, whereas I was born RED with red blood in every vain of mine. But honestly speaking if Gretta Robert or any of the 13 new discarded candidates of the Dominica Skerrit Party (DSP) was running for love of country most definitely they would not be running. Take a look at each of them, including those Skerrit did not fire and you will see greed and “love of money”, which the bible says is the root of all EVIL, written on their faces. Skerrit himself doesn’t care a damn about Dominica. He is simply concerned about not spending his future in a dark new address, so he handpicked people to help deliver him. But that will not succeed because as a real poto laborite myself, I can tell you Skerrit will not only lose the election but he will be crushed. So come Greta but you will have to visit the office of Dr. Cuffy before and after the elections.
Not involved in politics but there is a strong possibility labour can win that seat.
Outgoing members getting money and incoming members getting money. Hint: Dominicans this is not about you. I remember Kelver Darroux saying he is leaving politics to better himself but in the same breathe saying Dominica is in the best position under this administration. Are we that daft?
I’m sorry to hear this if those are the words of Gertrude Roberts, She has been duped completely.
This DLP is not Good Company. If they were, there would be no need topay for candidates and further, Dominica would be better off. I always ask these Labourites to think a little bit, If after 19 years in Power we have not been able to reduce VAt even by 1% despite having received most money compared to any previous gov’t, under the CBI, then what Progress have we made? Where is the benefit for the population across the board? Greta it’s time for change, wrong team.
a country in political, moral and spiritual crisis is aided and abetted by men and women just for their personal gain. money and a scholarship for my daughter and i can sellout the a whole community. smh
money m0ney m$$ney…
i want mine so i running