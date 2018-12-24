The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) Inc. has congratulated the News Editor of state-owned radio station DBS Radio, Curtis Matthew, for being named The Sun Newspaper’s ‘Person of the Year’.

Matthew, who is one of five Honorary Members of the DMCA, has been applauded for maintaining a formidable work ethic, which the DMCA executive encourages its membership to aspire to.

Matthew has dedicated 32 years of service to media practice, having entered into the profession as sports reporter of DBS Radio. He served as the station’s news editor for 18 years.

At this year’s Independence Day Parade of Uniformed Groups, Matthew was bestowed a Meritorious Service Award.

The Sun says, its editorial, it has named Matthew as its Person of the Year “to garner greater focus on the value of traditional media, such as radio and newspapers, where reporters are focused [on] professionalism and accuracy, in the age of social media and widespread, worldwide attack on truth and the labelling of the traditional press as fake news led by US President Donald Trump.”

The paper goes on to state, “it is therefore clear that Dominica needs to protect and encourage its fledgling press because without the press, democracy is dead.”