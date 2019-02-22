DMCA calls for media professionals to be respectedPress Release, Dominica Media and Communications Association - Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 11:52 AM
The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) has issued a call for political party supporters to respect media professionals on the island.
The DMCA was responding to attacks which it says were made on media personalities via social and other media and which included several derogatory memes and posts and a gay slur being levied at a media host.
The media association has also called on media practitioners to practice discretion and avoid political partisanship on the job as this reflects negatively on the profession.
Below is the full written and audio statement from the DMCA.
There’s too much diplomacy in confronting the real issues. Take more decisive actions against your members to send a clearer message. Our ‘journalists’ seems too politically involved.