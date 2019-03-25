President of the Dominica Nurses association (DNA), Rosie Felix says nurses on the island are “fed up and frustrated ” with the treatment being meted out to them.

Today, she led a small delegation outside government headquarters to meet with the minister for health and the permanent secretary in that ministry.

Felix told DNO that the permanent secretary refused to meet with them and they were also informed that the minister was not in office at the time.

More details to follow.