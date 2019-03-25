DNA delegation seeks meeting with Ministry of HealthDominica News Online - Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 10:14 AM
President of the Dominica Nurses association (DNA), Rosie Felix says nurses on the island are “fed up and frustrated ” with the treatment being meted out to them.
Today, she led a small delegation outside government headquarters to meet with the minister for health and the permanent secretary in that ministry.
Felix told DNO that the permanent secretary refused to meet with them and they were also informed that the minister was not in office at the time.
More details to follow.
Keep it up. Charles Savarin had used the nurses and other public servants to aggitage the government during times of Patrick John. USe the cry public servants as your weapons to challenge the government when need be.
Are these the only nurses that are working in poor conditions? Are they scared of getting their names called in the house of assembly? What a shame that a recent former nurse, will not meet with her colleagues to talk about their problems. Pride goeth before a fall.
That Hospital BedSheet sign got me rotfl
Them nurses do damn right. Good for none of them to go work . Nonesense that. Treat our nurses with more respect and better conditions. they deserve better.
I guess that’s the UWP cabal at the PMH. These are the ones who put out misleading info about the hospital not have supplies when they fail to reorder. Too many of these nurses need to find another job based on my experience. At the same time there are many who deserve all the praises they can get. It’s obvious that this is a political move.
Yes stand for all u rights in thay country .. that dictatorship has to end once and for all.. call the bloody election skerite for we the people to put you and your criminal gang where you all belong!
For years these nurses have been working under unfavorable conditions and the PS won’t even meet with the nurses to discuss their concerns? This is irresponsible when the government refuses to meet with our health care professionals to address the deficiencies in the system.
Hold the banner tight my sister from Bense.
This is a crying shame..So why are the nurses neglected in the entire scheme of things?.When will the health of the nation be taken seriously?? So the millions of $$$$$$$$$ floating in all the constituencies, are just to buy votes????
Nurses the power is in your hands .
Vote them out!
Vote the Wickeds out!!
I know the Minister of Health was discarded, but Skerrit is the government..So vote against his candidate in your constituencies!
Oops On the banner benefits not beni….!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Nurses talk of bullying, yet bullying is a common practice within their ranks, at all levels. RNs bully NAs, ward aids , cleaners. NAs bully those below them. Those at the hospital bully those from the out districts. Ask nurses about the attitudes they get from those at the hospital when they come down with patients from the out districts. anyway why do those in uniforms think they are more special than other public servants?
Believe me, I understand what you are saying. I agree that the conditions (of the facility) need to be made better not just for nurses but the health sector in general (which I see works are ongoing to remedy this and there is a proposed date hence I ask why they are protesting it, if nothing was done I would understand but steps are being taken to solve this. Let us place focus on customer service that will match the new facility because this is one of our biggest issue in the health sector. I cannot complain because I have often received great care and service (I must admit because I am well known) but I hear of and see how others are treated which I do not approve of.
I think health care should be privatized..it would give a better sense of health and business in Dominica an the Caribbean by extension…..
whoever you are,. you seem to have something against us nurses.. What goes around comes around!
Bullying is always wrong. I did not see you mention Nurses being bullied by the Minister of Health and higher authorities. I hope it was not a deliberate omission. Blessings to the Nurses and all of us who are not as privileged as some to fly to other countries for emergency care. Health Care is a right….not a Privilege.
Support to the Nurses who took courage to come out and stand up for their rights. This isn’t about Politics per se, it’s more about standing up for quality Health services for Dominicans themselves.
The small numbers is telling on the state of fear that permeates throughout all the institutions in Dominica..Many more will find the courage to come forward.