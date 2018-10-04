DNO is back onDominica News Online - Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at 10:18 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) is delighted to be back online after being down for the entire day on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 due to technical difficulties with our server.
The issue was eventually rectified on Wednesday night.
We thank readers for your patience and understanding and wish to inform you that we are putting measures in place in an effort to mitigate such occurrences in the future.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Welcome news..I cried so much yesterday that I had to purchase two mops to mop waters/tears on the floor.
S M G
S M G
L S M G N
Welcome back…hope the difficulties are now behind you.