A doctor who has been offering a medically-related course was arrested for alleged deception but was released pending further investigation, DNO has been reliably informed.

Police sources said he was taken into custody on Tuesday but was eventually released.

According to the sources, investigations into the matter continue and the doctor could be charged soon.

They say a number of reports have been made against the doctor in relation to the course he was offering.

The sources said that certificates received by those who participated in the course at a centre here, are not accredited and carry no weight.

Online advertisements boast of participants receiving $40 to $50 per hour after the course is taken.

The centre, in its advertisement, also said graduates can put PBT after their name and can sit for International certification with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP).

It appears that the troubles of the doctor are not limited to Dominica since the St. Lucia Star Newspaper has reported that a sister centre on the neighbouring island is under investigation by the police there.

The newspaper reported that the Education Ministry in Saint Lucia had cautioned against registering for courses there, while the Chief Medical Officer acknowledged there had been complaints about the company.

The St. Lucia Star also reported that the six-week course offered by the centre, located in Castries, does not meet the requirements to take the ASCP exam.

“Other Dominican disgruntled students have confirmed to this reporter that they are considering taking legal action,” the newspaper reported in its article.

Meanwhile, the sources here in Dominica said the doctor could face a number of charges.

DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.

We have reached out to the doctor-in-question who has promised to issue a statement on the matter.