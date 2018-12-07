Roseau, Dominica, December 3, 2018. The Discover Dominica Authority and Airbnb (a home sharing platform), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate on areas of common interest. By promoting the destination to a wide range of travelers through the platform, the agreement will ensure home sharing continues to thrive as a healthy addition to the local tourism sector, helping support economic growth and benefit Dominicans.

“Discover Dominica Authority is pleased to partner with Airbnb to couple the Nature Island experience with home sharing as an accommodation option in the destination,” stated Colin Piper, Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority. “The shared economy space allows hundreds of Dominicans to supplement their income while providing diversification in the Dominica experience to visiting guests. Many lasting memories are forged by travel, and home sharing allows visitors to experience the destination like a local while staying within safe communities. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Airbnb moving forward.”

Hundreds of locals list their homes on Airbnb, with a typical Dominican host earning approximately $1,500 USD annually. This modest but important source of income helps support families on the island. Over 2,000 guests stayed in Airbnb listings in Dominica between July 2017 and July 2018, with guests staying an average of 4 days, longer than average for Caribbean visitors. This activity has allowed local hosts to earn supplemental income and offer guests an authentic Dominican experience.

The mystique of the mountainous island nation draws both curious adventure seekers and those desiring a relaxing respite. Natural hot springs and tropical rainforests create the backdrop for unforgettable experiences such as river tubing, whale and dolphin watching and even volcano snorkeling.

“Airbnb is proud to partner with Dominica, we look forward to working with the Discover Dominica Authority to help drive tourism to this stunning destination brimming with unique, memorable experiences,” said Carlos Munoz, Airbnb Campaign Manager, Public Policy and Communications for The Caribbean and Central America. “Our platform helps to increase the number of tourists who visit Dominica, and diversify Dominica’s tourism sector; bringing guests to areas that have not traditionally benefited from tourism and empowering hundreds of Dominicans through the economic gains home sharing provides.”

The new partnership between Airbnb and Dominica comes on the heels of the news that Airbnb and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) have strengthened their regional partnership, and is yet another pillar in Airbnb’s architecture aiming to drive tourism in the Caribbean. In recent years, Airbnb has signed collaboration or voluntary tax collection agreements with 14 countries in the region.

Airbnb will continue to work with governments to help stimulate inclusive, sustainable tourism throughout the Caribbean. As the tourism industry in Dominica grows, Airbnb, through its healthy tourism initiatives, aims to encourage environmental sustainability while empowering local people and their communities to be the primary beneficiaries of this economic growth.

