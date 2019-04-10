Dominica and Mexico commemorate 40th anniversary of bilateral relations

The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Bilateral Relations between Mexico and Dominica.

In recognition of the occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, conveyed a message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Francine Baron, recognizing the achievements of a relationship based on friendship, dialogue and cooperation. The Minister also reiterated the commitment of the Government of Mexico to continue working jointly with Dominica to strengthen the bilateral relation and promote the development of both countries.

Mexico established diplomatic relations with the Commonwealth of Dominica on the 19th of April 1979, soon after its independence. Since then, the two countries have strengthened their relations in a variety of ways. One of the most noticeable being the opening of the Embassy of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States, in Saint Lucia, on March 2005. It is also worth noting that since 2016, Mexico has an Honorary Consul in Dominica.

Mexico has always demonstrated its solidarity and been a reliable partner for Dominica. In response to the urgent needs of Dominica following the torrential rains that ravaged the island in 2013, Mexico assisted the country by contributing towards reconstruction efforts with the sum of $1.35 million EC dollars. Similarly, after tropical storm Erika in 2015, Mexico made a donation of $675 thousand EC.

The most noticeable and recent contribution of Mexico to Dominica was the signing in December 2018, of the contracts to assist with the construction of the Mexico-Marigot Hospital, that will be funded with $13.5 million EC.

The cooperation of Mexico also covers capacity building and sharing of best practices, as with the visit by experts from Mexico to offer technical training related to the cultivation and processing of the coconut tree in 2018. As it relates to the field of education, Mexico also offers scholarships to nationals of Dominica to carry out specialty, masters and doctoral studies.

Finally, it is worth noting that Dominica is the first trade partner of Mexico in the Eastern Caribbean, with a total trade of approximately $84 million EC dollars in 2017. This amount of trade in 2017 made Mexico one of Dominica’s most important trade partners in the world.

In that regard, this 40th anniversary comes at a time of tangible strength in the bilateral relation of Mexico and Dominica, a relation that promises to remain a fruitful one and with potential to continue its growth.