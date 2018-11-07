On November 27, 2018 #GivingTuesday will be celebrated in the Eastern Caribbean for the very first time and Dominica is being invited to be part of the celebration.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving which harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on November 27th and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City − #GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. In 2017, over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

As the official collaborator on the wider global movement in the Eastern Caribbean, Writing Legends has committed to tailoring all activities for #GivingTuesday Eastern Caribbean’s inaugural year to benefit children in need. Our campaign includes four main strategies to take place during the months of November and December in at least three Caribbean islands, aimed at raising funds for and bringing visibility to this cause.

“We are incredibly inspired by the way the #GivingTuesday community has embraced this concept for a worldwide movement,” said Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday and Executive Director of 92Y. “As we prepare for November 27, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”

We invite all organizations, local businesses, non-profits, schools, religious organizations, groups, and individuals to join the global movement of giving by organizing their very own activity to celebrate #GivingTuesday Eastern Caribbean.

For more details on participating, email givingtuesday@writinglegendsinc.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @givingtuesdayEC.

About #GivingTuesday Eastern Caribbean

Launched in 2018, #GivingTuesdayEC joins over 150 countries in growing a global movement of compassion and generosity. In our inaugural year, #GivingTuesdayEC has committed to supporting children in need through collaborations with corporate partners, public figures, groups and individuals. #GivingTuesdayEC encourages everyone (individuals, families, nonprofits, schools, religious organizations, small businesses and corporations) to join the movement and give – whether it is some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in your local community. We believe that every act of generosity counts, and that it means even more when we give together. Through our collaborative efforts #GivingTuesdayEC inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world.

#GivingTuesday Eastern Caribbean is a project by Writing Legends – a St. Lucia based youth development social enterprise aimed at bridging the gap between global development initiatives and youth in the Eastern Caribbean through creation of fun and impactful opportunities whereby they might be engaged.