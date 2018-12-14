Dominica assures departing Cuban ambassador of its continued opposition to US embargoDominica News Online - Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 11:36 AM
Dominica intends to maintain its vote at the United Nations to end a US trade embargo on Cuba.
Acting Prime Minister, Ian Douglas gave that assurance to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa at a farewell ceremony for the Cuban Ambassador.
Douglas said that Dominica has been “very direct” in its support for Cuba against the US embargo and has been in favour of the UN resolution proposed by Cuba requesting an end to that embargo.
” And we know this embargo is not in the best interest of any country, far more, our sister Caribbean state like Cuba and we shall continue to support the ending of the embargo; rest assured,” Douglas stated.
He also indicated the government’s intention to seek an amendment to the current visa arrangement with Cuba which allows Dominica citizens visa-free entry to Cuba for up to twenty-eight days.
“We will pursue discussions with your successor for that visa arrangement to be revisited to make provisions with special consideration for Dominicans seeking medical attention in Cuba. In some cases, they may have to stay more than 28 days. So that would be necessary,” Douglas said.
Frometa de La Rosa will be replaced by Ambassador Ulyses Anraz Fernandes.
Meantime, Foreign Minister, Francine Baron, described the outgoing ambassador as one of Cuba’s “most dynamic and engaging young diplomats” and thanked the Cuban government for having sent him to Dominica at a “most fortuitous time.”
She said Ambassador de La Rosa is an excellent example of resident diplomatic representation.
The Foreign minister continued, “He worked to reinforce and consolidate traditional areas of collaboration in the health and education sectors, ensuring the smooth transitioning of the Cuban Medical Brigade and our Dominica students to pursue their studies in Cuba, among other things.”
Baron also expressed Dominica’s gratitude to the government and people of Cuba for their continued solidarity and support.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Easy ! ask Castro to organise free élections in his country, to stop jailing political opponents and to give his people access to democracy … then the US will lift up the embargo.
Also to be kept in mind : embargo is not a blocade ; Cuba is free to import what they want from other countries !
Good. U.S. policymakers have been wrong on this for over half a century. I’m no fan of the Castro regime, but trade embargoes hurt the people and never those who oppress them. Moreover, it’s hypocritical to claim to be the more free country, yet stop your own people from trading as they wish, which is what the embargo does.
Where is Austrie, our deputy Prime Minister. Has he joined Roosevelt Skerrit in Venezuela. I would not be supprised since the two are like blood brothers in that Petro Caribe business.