Dominica intends to maintain its vote at the United Nations to end a US trade embargo on Cuba.

Acting Prime Minister, Ian Douglas gave that assurance to Cuban Ambassador to Dominica, Juan Carlos Frometa de la Rosa at a farewell ceremony for the Cuban Ambassador.

Douglas said that Dominica has been “very direct” in its support for Cuba against the US embargo and has been in favour of the UN resolution proposed by Cuba requesting an end to that embargo.

” And we know this embargo is not in the best interest of any country, far more, our sister Caribbean state like Cuba and we shall continue to support the ending of the embargo; rest assured,” Douglas stated.

He also indicated the government’s intention to seek an amendment to the current visa arrangement with Cuba which allows Dominica citizens visa-free entry to Cuba for up to twenty-eight days.

“We will pursue discussions with your successor for that visa arrangement to be revisited to make provisions with special consideration for Dominicans seeking medical attention in Cuba. In some cases, they may have to stay more than 28 days. So that would be necessary,” Douglas said.

Frometa de La Rosa will be replaced by Ambassador Ulyses Anraz Fernandes.

Meantime, Foreign Minister, Francine Baron, described the outgoing ambassador as one of Cuba’s “most dynamic and engaging young diplomats” and thanked the Cuban government for having sent him to Dominica at a “most fortuitous time.”

She said Ambassador de La Rosa is an excellent example of resident diplomatic representation.

The Foreign minister continued, “He worked to reinforce and consolidate traditional areas of collaboration in the health and education sectors, ensuring the smooth transitioning of the Cuban Medical Brigade and our Dominica students to pursue their studies in Cuba, among other things.”

Baron also expressed Dominica’s gratitude to the government and people of Cuba for their continued solidarity and support.