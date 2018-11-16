The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) says it’s “fed-up”, enough is enough and is calling on the Government to get the court system in Dominica back and running as it was before the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Members of the DBA held a press conference on November 15, 2018 to voice their concerns and “displeasure” about the state of disrepair of the courts in Dominica and the absence of the Criminal Division of the High Court.

According to the DBA, on April 12, 2018 the Minister for Justice and the High Court Registrar held a press conference at which promises were made about the resumption of criminal high court sessions within a few weeks.

The Association said that by letter dated April 17, 2018, it wrote to the Minister for Justice complaining about the Government’s neglect of the court and requesting immediate action.

“To this date, more than 13 months after the passage of Hurricane Maria, the High Court of Justice Criminal court room and the Baracoon building housing the civil court, are still in a state of disrepair although we had continuous assurances that the Registry building housing the Criminal High Court would have been repaired and available for use before the September Assizes,” President of the DBA, Mary Auriel Roberts, stated. “An alternative location for the holding of the high court criminal sessions has not been utilized. As such, no high court criminal trials have been held since the passage of Hurricane Maria.”

She continued, “This neglect of the judicial system in Dominica is unacceptable. It affects victims of crimes who are patiently awaiting justice, witnesses who are waiting to perform their civic duty by giving evidence in court, criminally accused persons on remand at the State Prison who are innocent until proven guilty, lawyers who are constantly faced with the daunting task of explaining to clients the reason for inordinate delays and members of the public who are entitled to protection of law.”

Roberts went on to say, “While the neglect of the Criminal High Court Division is the most alarming and disturbing problem facing the judiciary at this time, there are other issues which must be highlighted. The current backlog in the determination of the high court civil cases has been a cause of frustration for numerous court users. Many have complained about the lengthy delay between the filing of a claim and the actual trial date.”

“We are hereby calling on members of the public to lend their support to this cause by repeatedly voicing concerns to the powers that be until the change is realized. We call on the Ministry of Justice and the High Court Registry to take the necessary steps to ensure the immediate resumption of High Court Criminal trials,” the DBA president stated. “We further call on the Government of Dominica to request from the Chief Justice, the assignment of a second Civil High Court judge to the Commonwealth of Dominica in order to reduce the current backlog.”

She said the Dominica Bar Association remains “committed to advocating for positive change in the justice system. We are, however, unable to effectively do this alone.”

“We are therefore calling on members of the public to assist us in communicating this message to the executive arm of the State until all of the various problems facing the judiciary and the administration of justice are properly addressed and dealt with positively,” Roberts said.